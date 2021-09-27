vivo Signs Famous Youth Icons for Its Y Series

Vivo has partnered with 4 celebrities as Y-Stars for its Y series portfolio in the Pakistan

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th September, 2021) vivo, a leading global technology brand, has signed renowned television celebrities and youth icons Usama Khan, Affan Waheed, Mariyam Nafees, and Kinza Hashmi as brand ambassadors for its youth-centric Y series.

With this partnership, vivo aims to tap into a large pool of young audiences who want to switch to contemporary-styled, sleek smartphones that deliver perfection at an attractive price.

As part of this collaboration, celebrities will also appear in key visuals to further strengthen the image of the youth-centric Y series.

Zohair Chohan, Senior Manager Brand Strategy at vivo Pakistan commented, “We are delighted to partner with these Y-Stars as they perfectly represent vivo's youthful approach to innovation.

At vivo, we strive to empower consumers with next-generation technologies that best suit their needs. Our latest smartphones in the Y series portfolio, deliver powerful performance and extraordinary photography capabilities in sleek and stylish designs.

We look forward to partnering with the vibrant youth icons for the launch of vivo Y33s in Pakistan.

On the occasion, Affan Waheed said, “I am thrilled to partner with an innovation-led brand like vivo for the youth-centric Y series.

I have been a fan of vivo for as long as I can remember, and it is my absolute honor to represent a brand that is loved by the next most important generation that I relate with.

”

Usama Khan also commented, “I am so excited to partner with a brand like vivo for their Y series range of smartphones known for its youth-centricity with best-in-class cameras, long powerful batteries, and top-notch processors maneuvered to deliver a high-end experience to the customers at a desirable price range.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Kinza Hashmi stated, “I am delighted to become part of the vivo family and the Y Series portfolio as it personally resonates with me.

As vivo Y series is very well known for its unique and innovative features, appealing and trendy designs, it makes a perfect fit for me and my personality.”

“I deeply cohere with the vision and philosophy of vivo to bring purpose-driven innovation to enrich consumer lives and am thrilled to be a part of this journey.

With vivo Y series smartphones, I am excited to connect deeply with the local consumers of these all-rounder smartphones.” Mariyam Nafees added.

The Y Series brings best-in-class cameras, long powerful batteries, top-notch processors with appealing and trendy designs at an attractive price range.

These four Y-Stars perfectly represent the new age smartphone users, and the youth across the country admire their vibrant personality.

The highly awaited vivo Y33s in Y series is to be launched in Pakistan on 28th September.