vivo to Launch the Flagship V20 Smartphone with 44MP Eye Autofocus in Pakistan on October 13

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th October, 2020) vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, today announced that the latest flagship smartphone in the V Series, namely the vivo V20 will be launched in Pakistan on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Due to the ongoing pandemic situation in the country, vivo will be doing a digital launch for the vivo V20 in Pakistan with its brand ambassadors, the charismatic duo of Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir.

The broadcast will be done through vivo’s official social media channels, where vivo fans can also interact and take part in different activities to get exciting gifts.

Here are some of key highlights for the upcoming vivo V20 smartphone in Pakistan.

44MP Eye Autofocus - The Clarity and Focus You Want:

With the new V20 Series, vivo has once again revolutionized the smartphone standards by embedding professional-grade 44MP Eye Autofocus camera in V20 with advance Autofocus (AF) capabilities for highly defined selfie experience.

The eyes are the window to the soul. Now, Eye Autofocus can track your eyes no matter where they go, or what emotion they carry. Even when you are on the move, it can follow; shifting smoothly between near and far vantages so you don’t need to stare at the camera to capture the greatest moments. Enjoy each minute while the camera does the rest.

7.38mm Sleek Design with AG Glass:

Delightfully light and surprisingly slim – this new showpiece is design epitome at its very best. 2.5D body, 7.38mm ultra Sleek design, and 171g weight translate to an unforgettable lightweight hold.

AG Matte Glass adds a subtle luxury to the aesthetic and also provides a comfortable hold. Chemical etching further refines the surface, giving it warmth and making it resistant to scratches. Finally, AF coating protects the phone from fingerprint smears.

64MP Rear Camera - Super Night Mode:

The main rear camera - with a staggering 64MP setup reveals vibrant details that remain clear even after vigorous zooming. The supporting rear cameras create wide perspectives, super macro, bokeh and black & white film effects.

Reinvent your night photography. Super Night Mode adds broader perspectives, while specialized filters conjure hidden shades from the darkness. The new Tripod Night Mode increases stability and exposure to make the night look flawless.

33W FlashCharge:

33W FlashCharge can replenish your battery to 65% before you finish your tea break – in just 30 minutes. You can always count on the large capacity 4000mAh battery to keep up with all the wonderful things – from taking pictures and binging on dramas, to listening to music and playing games.

With changing landscape of mobile photography, content creation and the way we capture moments, vivo V20 offers leading camera technologies with industry leading powerful and intelligent Eye Autofocus feature.

The vivo V20 appeals to the ambitious youth looking for immersive experiences in everyday photography and see the phone as a statement of their style and personality.