Vivo V17 Pro Takes the Iconic Camera Design to New Levels with Industry’s-First 32MP Dual Pop-Up Camera

Setting new industry standards with professional grade 48MP AI Quad Camera, powerful gaming features and hardware

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019) Vivotoday unveiled the new V17Pro smartphonein Lahore where Vivo’s first Brand Ambassador in Pakistan Fahad Mustafa along with other celebrities, fashion icons, tech KOLs and Vivo’s business partners attended the event.

The V17Prosports the industry’s first 32MP Dual Pop-up Selfie Camera, a powerful upgrade to Vivo’s iconic Pop-up Camera. It houses cutting-edge features suchas theFHD + Super AMOLED Ultra FullView™ Display,professional-grade48MP AI Quad Camera,plus stunning makeover featurescreated to compliment the lifestyle of today’s young and stylish consumers.

“The creation of V17Pro once again showcasesour strong consumer-centric innovation approach. The new V-series member bringsourworld-renowned Pop-Up Camera to a whole new level, by incorporating not one but two front cameras,” said ZohairChohan, Brand Manager of Vivo in Pakistan.“V17Pro is a masterpiece that we are extremely proud of, as it reinforces our position as a pioneer in bringing best-in-class mobile experiences to the global stage.”

32MP Dual Pop-Up Selfie Camerato Capture Perfect Selfies at All Times

The signature Vivo Pop-Up Camera steps up another level. Now, two premium front cameras, an earpiece and the Selfie Softlight are housed in the entire elevating top module. Adopting a unibody alloy design, the new elevating system is built to last, while blending mechanical action with artistic elegance.

V17Pro’s 32MP Front Camera and 8MP Wide-Angle Front Camera ensure every detail in any selfie is captured clearly. Able to capture wide angles up to 105-degrees, V17Pro brings more fun and possibilitiesto group shots. And to empowerconsumers to take perfect night selfies effortlessly, V17Pro is complimented with the Selfie Softlight that lights up the dark, and Night Selfie feature that smartly combines multiple frames to optimize picture brightness at night.

48MP AI Quad Camera Delivers Sophisticated Photography Quality

Shoot beyond current limits with the 48MP AI Quad Camera*. It is a super-clear main camera supported by telephoto, macro and wide-angle lenses. With AI algorithms embedded, it brings a new photography experienceby capturing even better photo clarity.The smartphone also features aSuper Wide-Angle Camera that expands landscapeshots even further.

For photography lovers that strive to capture the smallest details of a picture, the 13MP Optical Zoom offers multiple zoom options(2x optical and 10x digital)and is the standout feature. If that is not enough, the rear camera also features the Super Macro Camera that can focus through its 2.5cm focus lens for ultra-close shots.

To complete the professional shot options, the V17 Pro smartphone also features 2 impressive beautifying features. The “Pose Master” comes with an in-frame functionthat adjusts user’s angles and guides the subject to pose for better pictures. It also includes “AI Makeup” for beautification purposes to bring out the most stunning features of any person or subject.

An Uninterrupted Visual Experience by Brilliantly Concealing the Camera, Earpiece and Sensors

Consumers can now enjoythe ultimate expansive view with the exclusive custom made6.44-inchSuper AMOLED Ultra FullView™ Display with a ratio of 20:9. The uninterrupted display is cleverly designed to hide the Dual Pop-Up Selfie Camera, earpiece, light and proximity sensors all inside the phone body. With its 1.75mm side-bezels, 3.8mm bottom bezel and 6.5mm rounded corners, the V17Pro brings a screen-to-body ratio of 91.64% view. It is truly a brilliant creation that creates asupremely satisfying ‘visual indulgence’ that elevates the mobile experience to a new level.

With the latest E3 OLED that offers a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, V17Pro brings vibrant and authentic colors to real life. Users can now enjoy playing or viewing their smartphones without feeling eyestrain (contrasting with E2display) as V17Pro filters out 42% of blue light and boasts TÜV Rhineland certification. In addition, its Low Brightness Anti-Flicker technology provides added protection for eyes even in the dark.This will completely redefine watching movies on smartphones for long hours.

The smartphone also comes with Vivo’s industry-leadingIn-Display Fingerprint Scanning Technology.Withhigher fingerprint pixel density and more sophisticated algorithms, allowing consumers to unlock the smartphone safely and easily.

Strong Hardware Performance to Ensure V17Pro Runs Smoothly at All Times

V17Pro is also designed for gamers. It comes with optimized Game Mode that brings out a new gaming experience. The Multi-Turboacceleration technology actively tunes the operating system toensureusers can enjoy a more exhilarating game performance.

Multi-Turbo integrates the AI Turbo, Center Turbo, Game Turbo, Net Turbo and Cooling Turbo, which greatly increases the efficiency of the compiler.

It also has a cold start speed that increases 25%, and a warm start speed that increases 9%,ensuring V17Pro’s system can perform at its best.

Gamers can enjoy an immersive gaming experience by utilizing on Game Center – a feature that canquickly check phone performancesuch as, phone temperature or data workload. Wheninvolvedin serious competition, the Ultra Game Mode helps to turn off messages and alerts, allowing gamers to focus all their attention on winning.

To protect gamers’ privacy, the new “Voice Changer” allows gamers to change their voices while gaming. This adds a little bit more fun and transforms a regular gaming experience into an unforgettable one.

V17Pro is supported by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE processor with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM that ensures performance for applications and system can be operated smoothly at anytime. Its 4100mAh battery with Dual-Engine Fast Charging Technology brings higher durability and faster charging that ensures the smartphone provides a long-lasting mobile experience.

The smartphone comes in either Crystal Black or Crystal Sky design that adds an elegant touch to everyday look.

Availability

Vivo V17 Pro is already up on pre-orders and the sales will begin on 12th October at the price of Rs. 66,999 with one-year official warranty in Pakistan. The phone is duly approved by PTA and Zongnetwork users will be able to get free mobile data with it. V17 pro will be available at all major mobile markets across Pakistan and customers will be able to purchase it from Vivo’s official store at Daraz.

V17Pro Specifications