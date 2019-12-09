Vivo V17 with iView Display and Massive 256GB Storage is Now up for Pre-orders in Pakistan

Vivo, the global innovative smartphone brand has today announced pre-order campaign for the flagship V17 in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019) Vivo, the global innovative smartphone brand has today announced pre-order campaign for the flagship V17 in Pakistan. Continuing the tradition, this new phone brings innovation with its iView Display and packs a premium set of specifications including the massive 8GB RAM & 256GB storage.

Vivo V17 invites users to explore a brave new world withiView — the 6.44-inch FHD+ display takes a bionic approach, housing a super-clear front camera for a futuristic look.The customized next-gen Super AMOLED display is made of the latest E3 OLED and features an aspect ratio of 20:9. It offers 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, bringing vibrant and authentic colors to life.

V17’s rear camera matrix features unique geometric symmetry with a retro-styled design inspired by compact cameras. Four cameras sit within a rectangle’s elegant rounded corners like a code waiting to be deciphered.

The powerful quad-camera setup includes a 48MP main camera, 8MP super wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP bokeh camera.The cutting-edge 32MP front camera that brings supreme clarity to your world.

Vivo’s new Super EIS ensures that even with shaky hands, you can record clear and Ultra Stable Video. V17 helps you make every frame count in 4K, because every second of your life is worth cherishing.

In-Display Fingerprint scanning sensor now features a 3P lens supported by Vivo’s intelligent algorithm, giving you even faster access to your mobile world.

In terms of performance, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE octa-core processor offers smooth operation and low power consumption. With 8GB RAM and 256GM ROM, you get expanded storage space and an elevated experience. Furthermore, Vivo’s Multi-Turbo covers all aspects at the system level to elevate user experience combined with the goodness of Android with Funtouch OS 9.2.

This top-notch hardware needs something exceptional to power it, that’s why V17 packs a bigger 4,500mAh of battery coupled with Vivo’s exclusive Dual-Engine Fast Charging, so you don’t have worry about running out of juice anymore and quickly charge your phone.

With its unique features and a trendy design, the V17 truly captures the essence of a premium flagship device. It brings a refreshing change to the layout and specifically targets the high-end users who are performance conscious and demand a super stylish smartphone.

Pre-order Details:

The Vivo V17, priced at Rs. 59,999 is now up for pre-orders and customers can visit their nearest mobile market to place their orders. Vivo is also giving away free gifts that includes True Wireless Bluetooth Speakers or a special Gift Box with the pre-orders.

V17 will be available for sale in the market from December 14, 2019 with one-year official warranty and is duly approved by PTA to work on all mobile networks in Pakistan as well as globally.