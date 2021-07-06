vivo V21e with 44MP Eye Auto-Focus Selfie Now Available in Pakistan

Vivo’s recent V21e smartphone is now available for sale in Pakistan. After the much-hyped unveiling of the smartphone earlier in June

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021) vivo’s recent V21e smartphone is now available for sale in Pakistan. After the much-hyped unveiling of the smartphone earlier in June. It is the latest smartphone in vivo’s long-standing V-series, providing consumers with fashion-forward, camera-focused devices at competitive prices.

The V21e features a 44MP Eye Autofocus in the front camera, which combines AI Night Portrait for a rich photography and videography experience designed to enhance everyday life.

“The V21e has been developed in response to customers’ need for a feature-rich and accessible device which allows users to express themselves anytime and anywhere. Young consumers are extremely fond of selfies and capturing their day-to-day lives, and the V21e is the perfect device for that, available at a desirable price,” says Zohair Chohan, Senior Manager Brand Strategy. “The V21e comes with an industry-leading front camera, sleek design, powerful hardware and software, designed to offer a unique experience which will help our users enjoy life to the fullest.”

Autofocus and night vision in both front and rear cameras

The new vivo V21e brings together vivo’s best-in-class front-camera hardware, combined with cutting-edge software and autofocus features for clearer images, better night shots, and more stabilized videos in 4K quality.

The powerful 44MP Eye Autofocus with f/2.0 aperture allows for greater light exposure even in environments where lighting is limited. AI Night Portrait, which combines a multi-frame noise reduction algorithm and AI high-definition technology, makes it easier for users to capture great night photos. Through the hardware and software integration, the Super Night Selfie features multi-level exposure and multiple high-quality image frames, enhancing the brightness and details of night scenes, as well as ensuring better clarity of portraits.

The high-end features like Dual-View Video, Slo-Mo Selfie Video, 4K Selfie Video, Steadiface Selfie Video allow users to create and have fun with the front camera.

At the same time, the impressive 64MP Night camera provides outstanding image quality, brought to life with the support of a set of secondary cameras to respectively handle macro photography, along with wide-angle and more complex shots. Combined with Super Night Mode, Stylish Night Filter, Art Portrait Video, Ultra Stable Video, the rear camera also delivers a quality photography experience.

The combination of all these features makes the V21e an ideal companion for vlogging and for users to share every bit of their lives with their friends and family virtually or physically.

Ultra-slim body and all-round powerful performance

Keeping the legacy of vivo’s V series intact, the V21e smartphone is also a game-changer when it comes to its design aesthetics. The device comes packed in a sleek, stylish, and futuristic body with its 7.38mm Ultra Slim AG design and unique colour themes. The smartphone also supports a 33W FlashCharge technology that allows charging up the device swiftly for a seamless smartphone experience.

vivo V21e provides power-packed performance with the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 720G processor along with an 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM with an extendable “+3GB” RAM to utilize the full memory potential for smoother and uninterrupted performance of applications and the operating system.

Price & Availability

The all-new vivo V21e is available in two dazzling colors, inspired by nature: Roman Black and Diamond Flare at the price of Rs. 45,999 only.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for V21 along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo V21 is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).