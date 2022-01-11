UrduPoint.com

Vivo V23e (256GB Version) With 50MP AF Portrait Selfie Is Now Available In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 01:30 PM

vivo V23e (256GB Version) with 50MP AF Portrait Selfie is Now Available in Pakistan

Vivo strives to provide the best selfie and photography experience with its latest V23e. The 256GB version is now available in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th January, 2022) vivo’s latest addition to the V series, V23e (256GB version) with its excellent front camera features is now available in Pakistan. To provide users with an exceptional experience, the recently launched smartphone comes with stellar innovations such as 50MP AF Portrait Selfie and various portrait modes.

The all-new V23e is a treat for all selfie enthusiasts, featuring a 50MP AF Portrait Selfie front camera including AI Extreme Night Portrait and Multi-Style Portrait to give crisp, clear selfies at all times. It also enhances the shooting experience through Double Exposure mode, upgraded Dual-View Video and Steadiface Selfie Video. Furthermore, it is equipped with a triple rear camera setup featuring 64MP Night Camera.

With a thickness of just 7.36mm*, the new V23e is extremely slim and light. It comes in two dazzling color variants, Moonlight Shadow and Sunshine Coast, whereas its AG glass design gives a silky-smooth touch.

Continuing vivo's legacy of empowering users to do more and be more, it comes with 44W FlashCharge ensuring uninterrupted usage throughout the day for all your needs. vivo V23e is a game-changer as it provides a brilliant selfie photography experience and caters to the needs of the selfie-loving generation.

V23e also comes with an Extended RAM 2.0 - 8GB + 4GB Extended RAM experience, allowing 4GB of memory to be used as RAM whenever necessary, solving all your storage qualms and providing you with a lag-free experience. Moreover, it runs on Funtouch OS 12 to provide consumers with the best technological advancements and user-centric innovation.

With powerful performance and sleek and stylish design, vivo V23e combines technological advancements and fashionable style giving you the best of both worlds.

Price and Availability:

The all new vivo V23e was launched in Pakistan on January 4, 2022 in two storage variants — 256GB and 128GB. The device with 256GB ROM is now available for purchase across Pakistan at Rs 59,999 only and users can also pre-order V23e (128GB ROM) at their nearest markets.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for V23e along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo V23e is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).

