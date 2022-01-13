vivo V23e — A Promising Contender With Its Camera Innovation, Trendy Design And Power Packed Performance

The V23e, a new addition to the V series, is being widely appreciated for its camera capabilities and high-performance

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th January, 2022) The V23e, a new addition to the V series, is being widely appreciated for its camera capabilities and high-performance. It sports camera-focused features that swipe away all consumer worries about not getting great pictures.

vivo V23e offers an advanced industrial design along with other innovative features that make the smartphone unique, both in terms of functionality and design making it your go-to-device and delivering a mobile experience where advanced technology meets style.

With innovation and technological advancements at its core, the V Series predecessors have empowered a whole generation of selfie and photography enthusiasts. The V23e smartphone takes this assertion to a notch higher. Let’s take a look at what makes the V23e stand out in 2022:

Best in Class 50MP AF Portrait Selfie Camera

vivo V23e comes with a massive 50MP AF Portrait Selfie camera, ensuring user selfies are not just rich in quality but also in colour. The new Eye Autofocus feature tracks individual eyes in remarkable detail, allowing users to capture and make memories in a flash.

For extremely dark conditions, it comprises of AI Extreme Night Portrait, while the Multi-Style Portrait mode allows users to create more artistic and fun shots. Additionally, with its Steadiface Selfie Video mode, V23e eliminates shaky selfies with rock-solid video stabilization.

Ultra-Sleek and Stylish Design

The V23e is one of the most gorgeous phones to look at. With a thickness of just 7.36mm, it is extremely slim and light. It is not only stylish but is super comfortable to hold and will give users a premium feel.

It is available in 2 colours: Moonlight Shadow and Sunshine Coast. The Moonlight Shadow edition boasts an innovative ceramic film coating that creates an elegant and classic taste.

While, the Sunshine Coast edition sports AG glass giving a silky-smooth touch and warmth as a piece of jade. The colors give V23e a stunning look and help establish V23e as a smartphone where technology meets style.

Ultra-Clear Rear Night Camera

The enormous 64MP Night Camera showcases vivo's commitment to providing users with the finest possible photography experience. Together with the 8MP super wide-angle camera and 2MP macro camera, the device offers a comprehensive set of lenses to capture moments with different settings.

Its Bokeh Flare Portrait offers bokeh with flare effects, improving the appeal of portrait effects in night scenes ensuring consumers get great pictures even in dim lighting or dark conditions.

Power-Packed Performance and Swift Experience

The smartphone flaunts a 44W FlashCharge capacity that enables users to charge their phones in a short period. In addition, the presence of RAM 2.0 gives the user an additional 4GM RAM space making the smartphone more efficient and providing a lag-free and better user experience. It functions on Funtouch OS 12 as part of vivo's wider efforts to continuously upgrade the operating system to cater to individual user needs.

Final verdict

Our verdict is V23e strikes the right chord and is a one-stop shop solution for mobile enthusiasts. With its amazing photographic capabilities, contemporary appearance, and power-packed smartphone, vivo has managed to amaze users.

The vivo V23e provides something for everyone to enjoy and experience, making it one of the smartphones to watch in 2022. Go grab yours today!