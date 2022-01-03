vivo V23e Catches the Eye of Tech Experts

Vivo V23e Camera System Expected to Take Smartphone Photography a Notch Higher

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022) Last year, the smartphone market saw a slew of new and fascinating devices enter the market. Top smartphone brands are again all set to launch new smartphones in 2022, kicking off the year by offering more options to customers planning to upgrade their devices in the new year.

With this, vivo comes with the perfect new year present – the brand new vivo V23e.

vivo’s V23e is expected to come with a sensational combination of style and efficiency. And some of the well-known reviewers of Pakistan agree.

In a video posted on 1st January by a leading review channel of Pakistan, MASTECH, Ali Abbas spoke about how vivo’s V series smartphones come with amazing camera system and this time, it is launching V23e with even better cameras.

He explained how the 50MP AF Portrait Selfie comes not just with 50MP high resolution front camera but also packs Autofocus, Eye Autofocus and various Portrait modes to capture picture-perfect selfies everywhere you go.

V23e will be a game changer for working professionals for its industry-leading front camera and classy design and appearance, all packaged into a cost-effective device.

We expect the arrival of V23e in the country will surpass all expectations of vivo’s V series smartphones. By the pictures shared on vivo’s website and social media handles, the smartphone’s design seems highly attractive, especially because of its stylish look.

V23e seems to br an all-rounder device that serves its purpose and beyond, delivering on almost all needs of its user

In another video posted by ReviewsPK on the same day, Ameer Dagha spoke about how he has always loved the camera results of vivo V series’ smartphones and recommends it to all the selfie enthusiasts.

He agreed that vivo is an industry leader in camera innovation, and the V23e is a testament to vivo’s innovation and commitment to its users. He appreciated the smartphone’s 50MP AF Portrait Selfie, that is packaged in a well-designed trendy and stylish device.

vivo’s recent announcement and official Facebook page suggests Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir are the brand ambassadors for V23e.

As per promotions, the device will manifest the gorgeous in you with the 50MP AF Portrait Selfie, producing pictures that sparkle like artwork.

After hearing these words of praise from everyone around us, we cannot wait to see and experience what the V23e has that has made everyone fall in love with the smartphone.

The device and all its glorious features will be revealed tomorrow as vivo is launching V23e in Pakistan on January 4, 2022.

Stay tuned and catch the launch of vivo’s V23e on vivo Pakistan’s YouTube channel and Facebook page tomorrow, 4 January 2022. We will share more updates as soon as vivo reveals its most awaited V23e.