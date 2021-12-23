vivo V23e is Coming to Pakistan, Official Teasers Show 50MP AF Portrait Selfie and Gorgeous Design

Good news everyone! vivo has just confirmed the launch of its V23e in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th December, 2021) Following the great success of V21 series, everyone has been waiting for vivo’s V23 series to come to Pakistan. After numerous rumors from leaksters, vivo finally confirmed V23e to be soon launched in Pakistan by posting first teaser for V23e today on its social media platforms.



vivo’s V series smartphones have always been cherished by the youth of Pakistan. Be it amazing photography, outstanding design or astonishing performance, vivo’s V series has never let us down.

Cherry on the top has been its pricing, all these amazing features were provided by vivo in a very reasonable budget so users can get their favorite vivo devices without burning a hole in their pockets.

Being an innovative and customer-centric brand– vivo always focuses on bringing something unique and valuable for its users and we expect the same from its soon to be launched V23e.

From media leaks, here is what we know about the upcoming vivo V23e so far:

It is supposedly equipped with a stellar camera system – 50MP AF Portrait Selfie feature that yields clear and bright images of superior quality.

Hence, we can say it will be a great option for those who love to capture memorable moments of their lives in the form of pictures and videos.

vivo’s V23e is not only expected to be outstanding in terms of cameras but its design language seems unique and trendy too.

From the teaser picture shared by vivo on its social media handles and website, the device looks ultra slim and eye catching – making it attractive and a pure visual delight for users.

From the leaks so far, we can expect the device to be one of the best options for all the tech-savvy, fashionable and photography enthusiasts.

The V23e is anticipated to be launched at the start of new year 2022; the first smartphone by vivo in 2022.

So if you are planning on upgrading your current smartphone, wait for the new year to begin as V23e might be the device you are looking for. Stay tuned for more exciting reveals on the V23e.