Vivo V23e New Color Launch Teased — Tipped For Launch On April 9, 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2022 | 02:57 PM

vivo V23e New Color Launch Teased — Tipped for Launch on April 9, 2022

Vivo’s recent successes in the market are unparalleled, and their latest V23 Series has proven to be the epitome of technological excellence wrapped in beautiful packaging

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022) vivo’s recent successes in the market are unparalleled, and their latest V23 Series has proven to be the epitome of technological excellence wrapped in beautiful packaging. The smartphones have been enjoying success in Pakistan for their world-renowned V series, and with every new feature we come across while using the smartphones, we wonder how vivo has managed such exceptional devices.

However, vivo’s success story does not stop here. As per vivo’s official social media pages, it is suggested that vivo is launching their well-recognized V23e in the fan-favorite color of the Series: Sunshine Gold. V23e is an outstanding device for all those who wish to effortlessly capture the best moments of your life.

The upcoming color variant is expected to include all the remarkable features of V23e including the 50MP AF Portrait Selfie camera with AI Extreme Night Portrait and Multi-Style Portrait, along with a 64MP Night Camera making it an ultimate device for the perfect portrait in every shot.

The improved Double Exposure mode, Dual-View Video, and Steadiface Selfie Video all help to improve the videography experience further. Extended RAM 2.0 and the latest 128GB RAM variant make it a perfect all-rounder device.

With their Sunshine Gold color, you will not lose your chance to stand out from the crowd, with its captivating color that captures light gold hues complemented by Fluorite AG Glass and a 7.41mm sleek and trendy body. The smartphone is elegant, innovative and incredibly powerful, with a massive battery and 44W FlashCharge technology along with the fast Funtouch OS 12.

vivo is clearly aware of the demands of today's consumers and is developing smartphones that let you make a statement. Keeping an eye out for the V23e Sunshine Gold edition, we can’t wait to get our hands on this device!

