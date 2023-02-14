vivo V25 5G OR Samsung A53: Which Smartphone Should You Go For?

With the never-ending options available, it can be confusing to pick the best smartphone for yourself.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2023) With the never-ending options available, it can be confusing to pick the best smartphone for yourself.

If you are looking for your next purchase, we can safely tell you that your search ends here. We recently got our hands on the newly launched vivo V25 5G and Samsung A53 — two significant smartphones with stunning cameras.

Both vivo V25 5G and Samsung Galaxy A53 have high-end features. This clearly calls for a comparison, which we have detailed on the basis of the design, camera, and battery performance among other specifications.

Which has a better design you ask?

The vivo V25 5G comes with a colour-changing glass feature that can transform its appearance when exposed to sunshine. The Flat Frame and fingerprint-resistant Fluorite AG Glass on the V25 5G provide longevity and a polished, elegant appearance and also goes with your daily style as an accessory anytime, anywhere.

In terms of looks, the Samsung Galaxy A53 also has a decent appeal with a Matte Finish on the rear. Not to forget the Ambient Edge that beautifully blends the camera with the Slim and Symmetric body.

The Galaxy A53 comes in four colours including awesome black, white, blue and peach. On the other hand, vivo V25 5G introduced electrifying colours Diamond Black and Aquamarine Blue. Our choice in terms of looks would be vivo V25 5G due to its unique color-changing back design.

Camera performance

Both the smartphones vivo V25 5G and Samsung Galaxy A53 are camera kings. Which phone wins out when we compare the two?

The Galaxy A53 is a multi-lens camera, it has a 64MP OIS Camera, you can take stunning photos and is supported by a 12MP Ultra camera and 5MP Depth Camera. The Galaxy A53 also has a 32MP front camera that provides the greatest selfie experience in its class.

On the other hand, the vivo V25 5G sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP OIS Bokeh Flare Portrait camera. an 8MP super wide-angle camera, and a 2MP super macro camera.

This handset clicks stunningly gorgeous selfies with its 50MP AF HD Portrait Front Camera in bright or dim light, up close or far settings.

Battery performance

vivo V25 5G has a powerful battery of 4500mAh along with a 44W FlashCharge that enables its users to put their battery worries to rest. Therefore, you do not need to worry about battery usage even when playing games, listening to music, or doing online activities in the background. While Samsung’s A53 has more energy storage capacity with a 5000mAh battery but it has 25W charging, which is quite slow in comparison.

Whose performance is better?

When it comes to outstanding performance, the vivo V25 5G has been very impressive. Thanks to its 6nm 5G CPU D900 and Extended RAM 3.0 with an additional inbuilt 12GB RAM which can be extended by a further 8GB RAM for a seamless user experience. The V25 5G is the best all-around smartphone and is great for daily usage.

The Galaxy A53 is equipped with 6GB and 128GB as a starting point. If you require additional space you can also use the micro SD slot too. So, it’s fair to say vivo wins this point.

The pocket-friendly smartphone?

The Samsung A53 is listed for Rs. 133,499/-, making vivo V25 5G the outright winner when it comes to being reasonable at the price of Rs. 109,999/- only.

What is our final verdict?

In this comparison between the vivo V25 5G and Samsung A53, the vivo V25 5G emerges as the best gadget with ample evidence. The V25 5G is a smartphone that stands head and shoulders above the rest. When it comes to smartphone innovation, it delivers the finest technology in terms of design, performance, and photography. All of those features are being offered in one smartphone and you will never get it in any other flagship models. We believe vivo V25 5G is an excellent choice without a doubt. Go get yours now!