Vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Here’s What We Know So Far

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2022 | 03:52 PM

Vivo's Color Changing Glass is set to revolutionize the entire smartphone market. When exposed to ultraviolet light under the sun, the Color Changing Glass changes color

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022) vivo's Color Changing Glass is set to revolutionize the entire smartphone market. When exposed to ultraviolet light under the sun, the Color Changing Glass changes color. Once the phone is out of the sun, this color returns to normal.

Early in 2022, the well-known V Series smartphone from the global technology company featured the Color Changing Glass. The brand achieved a milestone by ensuring that the V23 5G smartphone was not only technologically advanced but also aesthetically pleasing. The users were in awe of the magical technology, and in response to the overwhelming success and demand, it is expected that vivo will incorporate the best color-changing technology into its upcoming V25 series of smartphones.

Color Changing Glass allows users to bring out their creative side and create unique designs and artwork using stencils and UV light that remain on the smartphone for a short period of time, leaving the canvas fresh for a new design.

The latest leaks and reports indicate that vivo is launching the ultimate smartphone experience with the latest addition to the V Series; the V25 is not only expected to be beautiful but also futuristic.

In addition to its 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing rear camera, the vivo V25 will feature a 50MP AF HD Portrait selfie camera making it the ultimate camera setup for aspiring photographers. It is anticipated that the smartphone will be supported by 44W FlashCharge technology, which will charge the device in a flash.

Keep an eye out for further updates on vivo's new launch!

