vivo V25 Series Launching Soon in Pakistan

The V25 Series to be launched on January 3, 2023 in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31th Dec, 2022) vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, announced the launch date of its latest V25 series smartphones — vivo V25 5G and vivo V25e. The V25 Series brings to the table elegant and dynamic aesthetics, powerful performance and an upgraded all-round experience. The much-awaited V25 Series will be launched on January 3, 2023 in Pakistan.

Both the V25 5G and V25e will feature the highly innovative Color Changing Glass technology which enables the smartphone to change color when exposed to direct sunlight. Furthermore, the Fluorite AG Glass that is used in both smartphones is a technology that enhances the overall look and aesthetics of the device by using molecular technology to create numerous evenly distributed micro crystals on the surface that glitter like stars.

The V25 Series focuses on providing its users with lightweight and stylish smartphones owing to the elegant two-step design combined with a flat frame, lending the smartphone an elegant yet futuristic appearance, captivating the attention of people around the users.

The V25 Series, as a successor to the V series, will be offering outstanding camera capabilities — allowing users to create clear and stable masterpieces.

V25 5G with a 64MP OIS Ultra Sensing Rear Camera, can minimize blurred images caused by shaking and can compensate for low brightness. For the front camera on the other hand, the V25 5G will be featuring a 50 MP AF HD Portrait front camera — offering the best-in-class selfie experience.

The V25e, on the other hand, will feature a 32MP FF Front Camera — offering its users the best-in-class imaging technology to redefine the photography standards.

Talking about the performance of the V25 Series, both smartphones will feature powerful processors and a powerful combination of 44W FlashCharge + 4500mAh battery that will offer long running hours to its users.

The magnificent vivo V25 Series is ready to launch in Pakistan on January 3, 2023. Both smartphones are sure to leave consumers awestruck with their innovative designs, picture-perfect cameras and powerful performance.

Stay on the lookout at vivo’s official channels