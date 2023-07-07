vivo V27e Review: Seamless Functionality Unleashed

Vivo launched its much-anticipated smartphone, the V27e in the Pakistani market late last month to a tremendous welcome by Pakistani smartphone enthusiasts

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07 July, 2023) vivo launched its much-anticipated smartphone, the V27e in the Pakistani market late last month to a tremendous welcome by Pakistani smartphone enthusiasts. The brand has quite successfully developed a loyal customer base for its flagship V Series of smartphones – renowned for their aesthetically pleasing appearance and top–notch, innovative camera features. Seeing the widespread enthusiasm for the device, we decided to use it for a few days to have a clear, concrete, and unbiased opinion on it.

While admittedly I have always admired the V Series’ design and camera capabilities, I have also felt that the series’ smartphones are underrated when it comes to performance.

Smartphone manufacturers have always had clear differentiations in their product line-ups to address distinct asks. While so far, consumers that prioritize attributes like performance have been considered a separate consumer category compared to those who prefer strong design elements and camera features, and rightfully so, we’re increasingly witnessing merging of these groups and a steady emergence of a category of users that value devices that satisfy on all these fronts.

A well–functioning smartphone is non – negotiable in this day and age, given we are all becoming progressively more dependent on our phones for basic daily functions. This shift can also be explained by the fact that users are now spending more than 3 hours on their devices on average, globally.