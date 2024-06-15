vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European Cup™ Opening Ceremony as Official Smartphone

The UEFA European Football Championship 2024 (UEFA EURO 2024™) opened on June 14, 2024, at the Munich Football Arena in Germany, amidst the anticipation of fans worldwide

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The UEFA European Football Championship 2024 (UEFA EURO 2024™) opened on June 14, 2024, at the Munich Football Arena in Germany, amidst the anticipation of fans worldwide. As one of the most watched football tournaments globally, it brings together top teams from across Europe and attracts millions of football lover around the world. vivo again returns to the international football arena as the official partner of the UEFA EURO 2024™ following the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

vivo aims to enhance the spectator experience at UEFA EURO 2024™ by leveraging its industry-leading technologies, latest flagship portrait products, and rich experience in international sporting event collaborations. As the official partner of the UEFA EURO 2024™, vivo V30 will showcase its advanced imaging capabilities, allowing users to capture professional-quality portraits and exciting moments both on and off the field.

vivo V30: Capture WOW moments on the field with studio-level portrait photography

The new vivo V30 elevates portrait photography with the latest Aura Light Portrait, while delivering smooth performance, a bright display, and long battery life. Empowered by its exclusive technology, the soft light can intelligently calibrate its color temperature base on ambient environmental hues and modulates its brightness according to proximity. This innovation harmonises color tones with the surrounding environment, ensuring the creation of stunning portraits even in challenging lighting conditions.

The Synergy of Sport and Technology: Sharing the Joy of Humanity

The UEFA EURO 2024™ is not only a globally recognized sporting event, but also a bridge for vivo to convey its "The Joy of Humanity" brand message to the global audience and connect with football fans around the world.

vivo has always been committed to delivering the authentic spirit of humanity and sport to global fans and audiences. As a leading smartphone brand, vivo keeps pushing the boundaries of mobile imaging through continuous research and innovation, strategic partnerships, and product development. With the unparalleled imaging capabilities of the vivo V30, football lovers and photographers will bring more possibilities for effortlessly capturing the beauty of sports at the UEFA EURO 2024™.

"Our partnership with UEFA EURO 2024™ allows us to enhance the user experience by enabling everyone to enjoy the beautiful game and capture their most cherished memories," said Yongduan Zhou, General Manager of the Overseas Product Department. "The exciting game brings people all around the world together, and with V30, we want to fuel that passion by enabling users to become storytellers of this unforgettable journey. We'll continue to develop the cutting-edge technologies that advance mobile photography and ensure that everyone can be a storyteller of their own experiences, with one single tap.”