Vivo V30e 5G Now Available In Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant
Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 01:01 PM
Vivo, a leading global technology company, has today announced the launch of the V30e 5G in a mesmerizing new color: Dreamy White
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) vivo, a leading global technology company, has today announced the launch of the V30e 5G in a mesmerizing new color: Dreamy White. This smartphone was initially launched in Pakistan with Classy Brown and Sunny Green color options, which received immense love and appreciation from users for their sleek design and innovative features. Building on this success, vivo is introducing the Dreamy White variant, designed to captivate users with its innovative aesthetics and advanced technology.
The Dreamy White V30e 5G's unique color, inspired by sunlight through clouds, shifts with light reflection for a dreamlike effect. At first glance, the phone is pure white, exuding simplicity and sophistication. But a slight turn reveals a multi-angle pattern with dynamic color changes, reminiscent of sunshine breaking through clouds. This exquisite Liquid Crystal Process design ensures the V30e 5G stands out for a visually enchanting experience.
The V30e 5G continues to uphold vivo's commitment to delivering superior technology and user experience. The device boasts a sleek 3D Curved Screen that provides an immersive visual experience. This design not only enhances the phone's aesthetic appeal but also ensures a comfortable grip for users. Enjoy smooth, lag-free visuals with the 120Hz refresh rate. Whether you are browsing the web or watching videos, this high refresh rate guarantees an exceptional viewing experience.
The innovative Time Messenger camera module on the back is a design highlight.
With its sunburst-inspired outer ring, reminiscent of luxury watches, it adds a touch of elegance to the device. The V30e 5G's Aura Light Portrait feature provides soft, bright fill light in low-light conditions. This ensures that the main subject's face is well-illuminated, with realistic and harmonious colors. Capture professional-grade photos with the Sony IMX882 main camera. This light-sensitive lens, combined with the 2x Professional Portrait Mode, delivers brighter and clearer night portraits.
vivo V30e 5G is equipped with a high-capacity 5500 mAh battery, providing users with longer battery life and less frequent charging. vivo has prioritized V30e 5G's durability, with a specially designed battery that remains healthy at over 80% capacity even after 1600 charging cycles. This durable design ensures up to four years of stable usage. With 8GB+ 8GB Extended RAM and 256GB of internal storage, the V30e 5G ensures smooth operation and ample space for all your apps and media.
Price & Availability
vivo V30e 5G is now available in all three-color options: Dreamy White, Classy Brown and Sunny Green across Pakistan for Rs. 89,999 only. vivo offers a one-year warranty for V30e 5G along with 15 days of free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo V30e 5G is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).
