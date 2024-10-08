vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Smartphone Co-Engineered with ZEISS for Professional Portrait Photography

The next chapter in smartphone innovation has arrived with the launch of vivo V40 5G, now available in Pakistan at PKR 139,999

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The next chapter in smartphone innovation has arrived with the launch of vivo V40 5G, now available in Pakistan at PKR 139,999. As the latest addition to the V Series, vivo V40 5G delivers a professional portrait photography experience through its collaboration with leading optical company ZEISS. Featuring ZEISS Cinematic Portrait Video, V40 5G empowers users to capture life's moments with a cinematic style. Beyond its imaging prowess, V40 5G boasts a premium 120 Hz 3D Curved Screen, outstanding performance, and robust durability.

One of the standout features of vivo V40 5G is ZEISS Cinematic Portrait Video, which creates a professional film look with its oval bokeh effect and 2.39:1 aspect ratio, perfect for capturing moments with a cinematic touch. V40 5G also supports the ZEISS Focus Transition, allowing for smooth and automatic focus tracking on the main subject to easily capture film-like videos.

For portrait photography enthusiasts, V40 5G emerges as a true champion. It boasts an array of ZEISS Style Bokeh effects, each meticulously crafted to infuse your portraits with a distinct aesthetic. Among that, the ZEISS Cinematic Style Bokeh and ZEISS Cine-flare Portrait unlock a realm of creative potential and deliver professional-quality portraits for users.

Additionally, AI Aura Light Portrait feature on V40 5G offers professional lighting, perfect for low-light portrait photography. The upgraded AI 3D Studio Lighting enhances image quality with precise and natural fill light, making it ideal for indoor and backlit scenarios.

vivo V40 5G seamlessly blends a slim design with impressive battery life. Despite its slim profile, it boasts a substantial 5500 mAh BlueVolt battery[1], making it one of vivo's slimmest phones with such capacity. The 120 Hz 3D Curved Screen enhances both the visual appeal and provides a comfortable hold.

V40 5G is available in two refined colors now—Nebula Purple with Fluorite AG shimmer and Moonlight White with Anti-Fingerprint Coating. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3 platform, V40 5G provides exceptional performance and efficiency, making it ideal for multitasking. V40 5G supports 80W FlashCharge[2], empowering users to capture life's moments without interruption. With IP68 and IP69 Dust and Water Resistance[3], V40 5G is a reliable companion for all adventures.

vivo V40 5G is a flagship testament of V Series to technological prowess and design excellence, boasting top-tier camera performance.

Price & Availability

The vivo V40 5G is now available across Pakistan for Rs. 139,999 only. vivo offers a one-year warranty for V40 5G along with 15 days of free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo V40 5G is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).

[1] The typical battery capacity is 5500 mAh, and the rated capacity is 5380 mAh.

[2] V40 is equipped with vivo standard charger that supports up to 80W FlashCharge. The actual charging power is dynamically adjusted as the scenario changes, and subject to actual use.

[3] This product has been tested under controlled laboratory conditions and is rated as IP68 and IP69 under IEC standard 60529. The resistance to splashes, water and dust is not permanent and may be reduced due to daily use. Do not charge the mobile phone when it is wet, clean and dry it promptly. Damage due to liquid ingress is not covered by the warranty. The IP68 rating means the product has passed the test under the following conditions: Submerged in static freshwater at a depth up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes, with a temperature difference between the water and the device less than 5℃.