vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Durable Smartphone for Professional Portraits

Vivo, a global leading technology company, today launched vivo V40 Series in Pakistan which is designed to redefine the mobile portrait photography experience

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) vivo, a global leading technology company, today launched vivo V40 Series in Pakistan which is designed to redefine the mobile portrait photography experience.

Featuring a professional-grade portrait system co-engineered with ZEISS, V40 5G empowers users to capture stunning portraits and videos with cinematic quality. V40 5G also boasts a powerful battery, all housed in a sleek and lightweight design—making it vivo's slimmest device with a 5500 mAh[1] BlueVolt battery to date. V40 5G is also equipped with a high-end 3D Curved Screen that boasts a Refresh Rate of 120Hz. Both its performance and durability are outstanding.

For the V40 Series, vivo has collaborated with Pakistan’s favorite on-screen duo Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem as brand ambassadors. Both actors are known for their immense popularity and exceptional talent and hence embody the vibrant and innovative spirit of vivo’s V Series.

Top Pakistani film directors Ahsan Rahim and Ahsan Raza, popular content creator Talha Bhatti, number 1 fashion and commercial photographer Abid Saleem, beloved journalist Amin Hafeez, and street photographer Androon Lahore expressed their excitement for the vivo V40 5G, praising its ZEISS Cinematic Portrait Video, ZEISS Style Portrait and ultra-slim design with 5500mAh BlueVolt battery.

[1] The typical battery capacity is 5500 mAh, and the rated capacity is 5380 mAh.

"With V40 5G, we've focused on blending powerful mobile portrait photography, lasting battery performance and sleek design as a way to enhance the overall user experience. We partnered with ZEISS to co-engineer a professional-level portrait system that provides endless opportunities for creativity and self-expression," said Mr. Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo Pakistan. "The long-lasting battery, effortless performance, immersive display, and intuitive interface ensure that users can stay connected, productive, and entertained throughout their day. We think of each device as more than a smartphone, it is a companion that enhances every aspect of your digital life."

vivo V40 5G is attentively engineered for professional-level portrait photography, meeting the high standards jointly defined by vivo and ZEISS. For video enthusiasts, the ZEISS Focus Transition feature smoothly shifts focus based on the subject’s direction, keeping the protagonist in sharp focus, and creating a cinematic experience. ZEISS Cinematic Video Bokeh feature allows users to shoot videos with a movie-like oval bokeh effect and a 2:39:1 aspect ratio, lending a classic film aesthetic.

In addition, V40 5G enables users to capture every detail with the 50MP ZEISS OIS Main Camera2, featuring the 1/1.56-inch Samsung ISOCELL GNJ Sensor with an F/1.88 aperture to enhance light intake, ensuring clear portraits even in low light conditions. The powerful Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) reduces blur, achieving consistently sharp and bright images.

The new V40 5G goes beyond the ordinary with innovative features that empower creativity. For those passionate about portrait photography, V40 5G stands out as an unparalleled choice. It offers a variety of ZEISS Style Bokeh effects, all expertly designed to give user portraits a unique and refined visual appeal. Building on this foundation, the AI Aura Light Portrait feature on V40 5G offers professional lighting, perfect for low-light portrait photography.

The upgraded AI 3D Studio Lighting enhances image quality with precise and natural fill light, making it ideal for indoor and backlit scenarios.

2 The pixel value may vary under different camera modes and is subject to actual usage.

vivo V40 5G is the slimmest vivo phone with a 5500mAh BlueVolt battery to date, measuring just 7.58 mm in thickness[1]. V40 5G also offers a premium 3D curved screen with a 120Hz Refresh Rate, while the peak brightness reaches 4500 nits, 60.7% higher than the previous generation, providing a clear and vibrant display even under bright sunlight. The device features a Gemini Ring Design on the rear camera module, adding a touch of luxury to its aesthetic.

V40 5G is available in two stunning colors: Nebula Purple, a gray-toned purple with a subtle Fluorite AG shimmer and Moonlight White, a soft mix of blue and white with an Anti-Fingerprint Coating.

V40 5G delivers robust performance with the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform and supports up to 12GB + 12GB Extended RAM[2], providing larger memory space and smooth switching between apps. With the 5500mAh BlueVolt battery and 80W FlashCharge, users can stay connected longer and quickly recharge when needed. The device offers both IP68 and IP69 Dust and Water Resistance[3], ensuring durability in various environments.

[1] Actual dimensions may differ slightly due to variations in processes, measurement method, and material supplies.

[2] 12 GB extended RAM is realized by software. Actual available RAM/ROM is less due to the storage of the operation system and pre-installed apps.

[3] This product has been tested under controlled laboratory conditions and is rated as IP68 and IP69 under IEC standard 60529. The resistance to splashes, water and dust is not permanent and may be reduced due to daily use. Do not charge the mobile phone when it is wet, clean and dry it promptly. Damage due to liquid ingress is not covered by the warranty. The IP68 rating means the product has passed the test under the following conditions: Submerged in static freshwater at a depth up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes, with a temperature difference between the water and the device less than 5℃.

vivo V40 5G is a top-tier flagship that seamlessly blends innovation with sophistication, boasting a sleek design, state-of-the-art photography features, and an array of eye-catching colors. For consumers seeking professional-grade portrait photography, vivo V40 5G stands as the unparalleled choice.

Price and Availability

The latest vivo V40 5G is launched in Pakistan at PKR 139,999 only. Customers can secure their pre-orders at their nearest mobile market from October 2, 2024. The official sale of the V40 5G will commence on October 8, 2024.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for V40 5G along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo V40 5G is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).