vivo V40e 5G Debuts in Pakistan with Exceptional Portrait Photography and Performance

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) vivo has launched its newest model, the vivo V40e 5G, in Pakistan, adding another cutting-edge smartphone to its popular V series lineup. Designed to cater to users who appreciate sleek aesthetics and advanced camera technology, the V40e 5G offers an ideal blend of style and functionality.

The V series has always been known for its slim and elegant designs, and the V40e 5G continues this tradition with an ultra-slim 7.49 mm body, weighing just 183 grams. The smartphone features a 3D Curved Screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smoother visuals and more responsive touch. Despite its thin design, the V40e 5G houses a powerful 5500 mAh battery.

The V40e 5G is available in two stunning color options: Royal Bronze, a luxurious metallic hue, and Mint Green, a fresh, nature-inspired shade enhanced by vivo’s innovative Magnetic UV Glue technology. These colors offer users a choice between classic elegance and dynamic modernity.

On the photography front, the V40e 5G excels with its 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS Main Camera, paired with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and the iconic AI Aura Light.

These features allow users to capture sharp, well-lit images, even in challenging low-light conditions. For those who enjoy recording videos, both the front and rear cameras support Ultra-Stable 4K video recording, using a combination of OIS and EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) to minimize handshake for smooth, stable footage.

Selfie lovers will appreciate the 50MP AF Selfie Camera, which comes equipped with autofocus to ensure clear, high-quality photos. The phone also includes AI-powered tools like AI Repair and AI Erase, which make photo editing a breeze, allowing users to refine and perfect their shots with ease.

Under the hood, the vivo V40e 5G is powered by the cutting edge 4nm processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300, which offers high efficiency and powerful performance. Coupled with 80W FlashCharge technology and a 4-year Battery Health guarantee, the phone is designed to keep up with demanding usage.

Priced at PKR 99,999, the vivo V40e 5G is now available for pre-order across Pakistan, with official sales beginning on November 2, 2024. Don’t miss out on your chance to experience cutting-edge innovation. Pre-order your vivo V40e 5G today and be among the first to enjoy this premium smartphone!