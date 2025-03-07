vivo V50 5G Launched in Pakistan: Capture Every Cherished Memory with ZEISS Portrait So Pro

Vivo today launched its most advanced portrait flagship smartphone, vivo V50 5G, redefining the user experience for creative expression

vivo today launched its most advanced portrait flagship smartphone, vivo V50 5G, redefining the user experience for creative expression. With state-of-the-art co-engineered ZEISS Professional Portrait capabilities, V50 5G takes visual quality to new heights, enabling users to capture and share memories in unique style and exceptional clarity. Beyond its imaging prowess, V50 5G boasts a sleek, aesthetic design and a powerful and slim long-lasting 6000 mAh Battery, thanks to vivo’s BlueVolt technology with ultra-fast 90W FlashCharge. Crafted for a seamless user experience across various scenarios, V50 5G stands out with its competitive performance and power enhancements.

vivo continues to celebrate the spirit of creativity, self-expression, and sophistication in Pakistan with Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem as the brand ambassadors for the V50 5G. Their association reflects vivo’s commitment to empowering users with innovative technology and stylish designs, enabling them to capture and express their unique stories effortlessly.

"vivo V series has always been about empowering our users to capture life's precious moments," said Mr Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo. "With V50 5G, we're taking another leap forward in mobile imaging. Co-engineered with ZEISS, vivo V50 5G offers advanced portrait capabilities, premium design and powerful performance redefine the expectations for a smartphone in this price range. We're dedicated to delivering features that enhance every aspect of our customers' digital lives."

50MP on Every Lens: The Distinctive ZEISS Professional Portrait

Powered by the vivo ZEISS Co-engineered Imaging System, V50 5G establishes itself as the portrait flagship of the year. For V50 5G, vivo and ZEISS jointly define and pursue all criteria that are required to achieve the ZEISS standard of optical quality and imaging performance. Its unique 50MP ZEISS All Main Camera delivers “professional grade” performance across all rear camera lenses, making it the perfect tool for capturing and preserving touching memories with a touch of sophistication.

The 50MP ZEISS OIS Main Camera boasts a 1/1.55" super-sensitive large sensor for exceptional light capture even in challenging conditions. vivo's innovative VCS Camera-Bionic Spectrum further enhances image quality by mimicking the human eye for purer, truer colors. An integrated mini gimbal and independent stabilization design achieve CIPA 4.0 DSLR-Level Stabilization, minimizing blur from handshake and enabling extended night exposures for crystal-clear night scenes.

V50 5G debuts vivo's next-generation virtual lighting technology, AI Aura Light Portrait 2.0. Utilizing AI algorithms and a 143x ultra-soft fill light, it delivers studio-quality, multi-angle lighting that is both soft and atmospheric. Two new cinematic portrait lighting styles, Rembrandt Lighting and Butterfly Lighting, further enhance your portraits. Rembrandt Lighting creates a dramatic, three-dimensional effect with subtle side fill light, while Butterfly Lighting emphasizes facial contours for a glamorous look.

Featuring ZEISS Multifocal Portrait, V50 5G offers 23 mm, 35 mm, and 50 mm focal lengths. Each focal length is carefully paired with one of seven iconic ZEISS Style Bokeh - ZEISS Biotar Style Bokeh, ZEISS B-Speed Style Bokeh and ZEISS Distagon Style Bokeh, ZEISS Sonnar Style Bokeh, ZEISS Planar Style Bokeh, ZEISS Cine-Flare Portrait and ZEISS Cinematic Style Bokeh. This comprehensive selection creates classic and distinctive bokeh and expertly tuned color grading for a signature look.

For stunning group photos, V50 5G features a front 50MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera with a 92° autofocus wide-angle lens. Supported by AI 3D Studio Lighting 2.0, it ensures exceptional clarity and minimal distortion, even in backlight. It is complemented by a 119° ultra-wide rear camera that effortlessly captures large groups and expansive landscapes. Thanks to the 50MP sensors, users can capture moments with exceptional detail and clarity, ensuring that every image has a sense of scale and depth.

Whether capturing portraits, sweeping vistas, or vibrant group shots with the front, rear, or ultra-wide cameras, every moment can be recorded in ultra-clear 4K video with vivid precision. V50 5G also introduces a range of exciting features for enhanced creative expression. For example, AI Image Studio offers a group of advanced photography features, including AI Photo Enhance and AI Erase 2, one-tap AI-powered bystander removal. Film Camera Mode adds a touch of vintage flair by replicating the textures and aesthetics of classic film photography.

With Live Photo, users can capture life's dynamic moments with stylish color-adaptive borders and an exclusive ZEISS Border Watermark.

Aesthetic Meets Innovation: Where Seamless Design Enhances Function

vivo V50 5G elevates user experience with its sleek and ultra-lightweight design that feels comfortable and refined in the hand. The flagship Ultra Slim 4D Infinity Curved Screen enhances everyday viewing with an immersive and edge-to-edge visual experience. Its nearly invisible bezels create a seamless display that's perfect for streaming, gaming, or simply enjoying vibrant visuals.

Powered by vivo's proprietary slim stacking technology and a robust 6000 mAh BlueVolt Battery, V50 5G balances cutting-edge performance with sleek aesthetics. A 41° Golden Curvature and a streamlined center frame provide a comfortable grip for both vertical and horizontal use – whether you're enjoying a movie marathon, gaming, or catching up on your favorite social feeds. Its curved corners not only enhance usability, but also add a touch of elegance. vivo's advanced anti-mistouch technology reduces accidental taps, making it ideal for intense gaming sessions where a firm grip is essential.

V50 5G is available in a stunning range of new aesthetic color variants, each inspired by the beauty of nature. Starry Blue reflects the shimmering allure of the universe, with its captivating holographic effect. Satin Black offers timeless elegance with its sleek, metallic finish. V50 5G takes design a step further by pioneering Holographic Process, creating a mesmerizing 3D effect to the naked eye on the Starry Blue colorway. Mist Purple evokes a serene, romantic atmosphere, blending soft pastel hues with a dreamy, elegant finish that enhances the V50 5G's premium design. The Dual Ring Camera Module combines functionality with sophistication through luxury-grade engraving, matte precision Diamond Pattern, and high-gloss cut corners – showcasing vivo's dedication to meticulous craftsmanship.

Enduring Power and Performance: Ultra-Slim Design, Exceptional Battery Life, and Seamless Efficiency

V50 5G's exceptional battery performance is made possible by the combination of powerful hardware and software. Packing a massive 6000 mAh BlueVolt Battery into an ultra-slim body is a ground-breaking design feat achieved through multiple innovative technologies. These include an industry-leading second-generation silicon-carbon anode and vivo's proprietary battery encapsulation technology.

This powerhouse easily keeps up with everyday use, whether it's extended gaming sessions, back-to-back work calls, or streaming entertainment. With 90W FlashCharge, V50 5G can deliver up to 6 hours of talk time after just 10 minutes of charging from 1%. To further optimize performance, AI Sleep Mode minimizes overnight power consumption, while the Smart Charging Engine intelligently adapts to user habits and preserves long-term battery durability that remains reliable even after four years of use.

Powering V50 5G is the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, which delivers flagship-level performance offering a 15% boost in CPU performance and 50% improvement in GPU power. Its AI Neural Network Unit and ISP ensure smooth app launches, enhanced gaming visuals, and optimized daily tasks, all while maintaining efficiency. Backed by software testing evaluations, the system is designed to provide a seamless performance experience for up to 60 months. With 12 GB of RAM and up to 12 GB of extended RAM, V50 5G allows you to run over 40 apps simultaneously with ease. Smart management of idle ROM space ensures faster performance and smoother multitasking, offering a fluid user experience even during heavy use. In addition, V50 5G offers IP68 and IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, making it ideal for various environments.

Price and Availability

The latest vivo V50 5G is launched Pakistan at PKR 139,999 (256GB) and 149,999 (512GB). Customers can secure their pre-orders at their nearest mobile market from March 8, 2025. The official sale of the V50 5G will commence on March 15, 2025.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for V50 5G along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo V50 5G is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).