Vivo Welcomed The New Year 2020 With Vivo S1 Pro Launch At Pearl Continental Hotels- Pre-Order Today For Rs. 43,999 Only.

Hajra Azam (@hajraazam99) 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 11:32 PM

Vivo Welcomed the New Year 2020 with Vivo S1 Pro Launch at Pearl Continental Hotels- Pre-Order Today for Rs. 43,999 only.

Begin the year 2020 with the Fantastic Vivo S1 Pro. This Flagship is the Remarkable Mid-Ranger by Vivo till date!

The Exclusive launch event of Vivo S1 Pro is happening today at the Pearl Continental Hotels, Lahore. Vivo S1 Pro has been in the headlines after the success of its predecessor Vivo S1. It was a major hit by Vivo in the year 2019.

Vivo has started the year 2020 with the launch of S1 pro which is equipped with magical Super AMOLED 6.38” screen, Splash-Resistant Body, and Magnificent Color Harmonization. It supports an in-display fingerprint scanner and an Alway-on-Display feature. The AI Quad Camera Setup of all-new S1 Pro will make a separate fanbase in the market.

The Primary Camera boasts a 48MP lens and accompanied by wide-angle, macro and bokeh lens arrangement.

The Internals of this recently launched flagship is super strong with Qualcomm Snapdragon 655 Process and 8GB enormous RAM. The Pre-Order price of vivo S1 Pro is Rs. 43,999 which is applicable till 4th January 2020. The usual price of Vivo S1 Pro in Pakistan will be Rs. 49,999 only.

Pre-Order Price: Rs. 43,999

Actual Price: Rs. 49,999

