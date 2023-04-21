vivo wishes its Users A Blessed Eid Filled with Joy and Togetherness

On the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Fitr, vivo wishes all Pakistanis a peaceful, blessed, and prosperous Eid

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21 April, 2023) On the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Fitr, vivo wishes all Pakistanis a peaceful, blessed, and prosperous Eid. Finally, the day we have all been waiting for with utmost anticipation is almost here. Every year, the pious day of Eid al-Fitr brings with it the joy of togetherness, the jubilant sights of decorations all around, the appetizing fragrances of flavoursome delicacies and an overall cheerful and lively ambience in the atmosphere, with a rekindled hope of better things to come.

The sweetness of this joyous occasion is further enhanced after a month full of fasting and the observance of spiritual piety. Leading smartphone manufacturing brand vivo stands firmly for these noble virtues and believes them to be essential for the upliftment of society – a goal that it jointly shares through its philosophy of BENFEN, which entails doing the right things, and doing things right, for the betterment of society.

While the fresh new clothes, the delicious sweets and exciting gifts are important aspects of Eid, the day also calls for us to introspect, imbibe the virtues of the Holy Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, show more consideration for the underprivileged, be grateful, seek forgiveness for our wrongdoings, and find it in our hearts to forgive those who trespass against us. It urges us all to continue the momentum of companionship, charity, and righteousness that we all generated in the holy month of Ramadan. Further, it encourages us to cherish our families and friendships, recognize and celebrate the value of the bonds we share with our close ones, and actively partake in our communities.

Muhammad Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo Pakistan, addressed vivo’s user family on this opportune day, stating: “vivo is constantly striving to fulfil its purpose of utilizing technology to bring people and communities closer for a more harmonious and unified world.

Guided by our ‘More Local, More Global’ approach, we are driven to be more inclusive and engaged in the local culture, traditions, and communities of the regions in which we operate, and to further foster their economic and cultural growth. Our people-first outlook has always benefitted us in Pakistan and we continue to endeavour towards peak customer gratification through persistent listening and incorporation of consumer demands in our devices, democratization of cutting-edge technology for the proficient youth of Pakistan, and swift effective customer service for our user family. We thank our users here for all the support and success we have achieved in a short span and look forward to more love and prosperity in this glorious country.”

vivo as a community-centric brand has always based its research–led innovations on the underlying purpose of helping nurture the special bonds we share with our loved ones, and helping people overcome distances and separations.

The advent of the digital era has ushered in tremendous convenience in this regard and devices like smartphones allow us to connect with people that are miles apart and capture beautiful memories to be adored later. Phones have enabled affectionate mothers to connect with their children studying abroad instantaneously, and caring wives to unite with their husbands working hard in different cities to support their families back home.

vivo’s smartphones are renowned worldwide for their excellent camera capabilities that not only empower users to capture delightful moments to be cherished as defining memories for a lifetime but also encourage them to venture forth and enrich their lives by generating more meaningful experiences.

In conclusion, vivo extends its warmest wishes to all its users for a joyous and compassionate Eid celebration, filled with love and kindness shared among their cherished ones.