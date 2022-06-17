vivo X-League Share Their Inspiring Stories

Every individual has a story that needs to be told. We are all full of interesting stories – tales about our daily activities, late working hours, breathtaking moments, success, failures, and most importantly, lessons learnt

vivo, the global technology brand, has launched X-League, a creative initiative to bring specialized offers and customer care services to its valued customers. Under the X-League initiative by vivo, some of Pakistan's most well-known entrepreneurs and artists shared their stories and explained why the X80 is the ideal companion for them.

Usman Riaz, the founder of Mano Animation Studios, shared his incredible story of building Pakistan's first ever hand-drawn animation studio and bringing ideas to life. "I've always been captivated by animation. It's what inspired me to start drawing. I spend a lot of time watching and observing animated films because they taught me to find beauty in the mundane and tragedy in the extraordinary. I also wanted to realize a long-held dream of introducing the magical world of hand-drawn animation to Pakistan. I'm honoured to work with vivo to convey my story as I've always been a great admirer of the brand, and I'm grateful how they have been inspiring young budding talent to become photographers and videographers with smartphones such as the X80."

Syed Asad Rizvi, Director of Marketing at OLX Group, captivated everyone with his narrative and revealed a new side of himself. The audience saw Syed Asad as a photographer, traveler, observer, filmmaker, and person who simply enjoys life. "I want to make each day better than the one before it," he says. "Even the slightest victories help me improve." I'm always trying to improve and outperform myself. Everything will fall into place exactly as it should and as one deserves." Syed expressed how much he appreciates using the vivo X80 to capture these perfect moments during all of his adventures.

Palwasha Bashir, Pakistan's beloved sportsperson and a true warrior who broke taboos and made the country proud, told her story of becoming the national badminton player champion and representing her country. “My biggest critic is me.

I record videos of myself while playing so I can see them later and improve my overall performance. And for this, my phone has been my partner, I have improved a lot just by watching my recorded trainings and addressing the flaws.” Explaining her unique style of training with her vivo X80, Bashir said, “Additionally, my vivo X80 with 80W FlashCharge technology charges my phone so quickly that I don't have to wait for a longer period of time to record my videos.”

Haris Khoso, a professional photographer, spoke about his exciting career path and passion for his profession, showing himself as someone who lives on the edge but takes calculated risks. "I am a firm believer in completing any work as quickly as possible and taking full responsibility for it. I don't believe in taking shortcuts; if you put in your best effort, everything will turn out okay. Hard work always pays off as the saying goes." Haris described how vivo has also put in all their forces to create a groundbreaking device such as the vivo X80.

Mustafa Totana, co-founder of MTC, Theatre, and Fit in Games, is well-known for his incredible journey from software engineer to CEO of the best fitness company and proud owner of the best restaurant in town. "Everything starts with a dream and with every dream comes a new challenge. The idea of starting from scratch, proving one’s worth all over again can be exhausting but I believe that you can achieve anything if you put your heart and soul to it." Mustafa mentioned that he enjoys multitasking and is always looking to better his game, thus X80 is the perfect partner for him!

All of these artists' stories were completely different, yet they all shared one thing in common – a vision to be the best. With the same vision, vivo expanded their sales offering and invited every user to join the X-League, where they could redeem various special offers and gifts such as 30 days free replacement with hardware faults, free display screen replacement, free protective film and protective covers, free courier services, premium services at service centers, free of cost labor, free software upgrades and cleaning services and superior helpline support.