vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Photography

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Today marks a significant milestone for smartphone enthusiasts as vivo officially unveils the vivo X200 Pro, the brand’s most ambitious flagship yet. Designed to set a new benchmark in performance, photography, and user experience, the X200 Pro is now available for pre-order, starting February 4th, 2025.

Available in two colors, Cosmos Black and Titanium Gray, the vivo X200 Pro is a blend of cutting-edge technology and premium aesthetics. Its sleek design, featuring a metallic high-gloss finish and ultra-slim profile, ensures it looks as powerful as it feels in hand.

At the forefront of this innovation is its revolutionary 200MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera. Developed in collaboration with ZEISS, this camera eliminates optical distortions while delivering exceptional clarity. Adding to this powerhouse is the vivo × Sony LYT-818 Sensor, which enhances light sensitivity and color accuracy, enabling breathtaking results even in low-light conditions. Features like the ZEISS T* Coating ensure every image is vivid and natural, making it a game changer for mobile photography. Whether you’re capturing intricate telephoto portraits or stunning macro details, this flagship offers unparalleled versatility.

Furthermore, the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 paired with vivo’s V3+ Imaging Chip delivers flagship-level performance. From multitasking to cinematic 4K HDR video recording, this dual-chip powerhouse handles it all with remarkable efficiency.

The experience is further elevated with the inclusion of AI-driven features such as AI Imaging and AI Photo Enhance, enhancing both creativity and everyday convenience.

Battery life is another standout feature of the X200 Pro. Its huge 6000mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage, while 90W FlashCharge and 30W Wireless FlashCharge provide rapid charging for users on the go.

The Equal-Depth Quad Curved Display offers immersive visuals, complete with ZEISS Master Color Display for stunning colour accuracy. Meanwhile, vivo ensures peace of mind with advanced security features like Secure Data Purge, Theft Protection, and a dedicated Security Chip.

Pre-orders Now Open



The vivo X200 Pro is now available for pre-order, giving customers an opportunity to be among the first to own this flagship device. Secure yours today and experience unparalleled innovation and design firsthand.

To make the launch even more exciting, vivo is offering an exclusive reward for VIP Customers. Vivo X200 Pro customers will receive a complimentary pair of vivo Buds, delivering premium audio to complement its high-end features. The vivo X200 Pro is not just a smartphone, it’s a leap into the future of mobile technology.