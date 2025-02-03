vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Photography with 200MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera & Dual FlagShip Chip

Vivo, the world's leading mobile technology brand, today unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the vivo X200 Pro, establishing a new standard in smartphone technology in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) vivo, the world's leading mobile technology brand, today unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the vivo X200 Pro, establishing a new standard in smartphone technology in Pakistan. The X200 Pro represents a significant evolution in user experience, offering state-of-the-art telephoto capabilities co-engineered with ZEISS, exceptional performance, and a refined, stylish design.

"vivo X200 Pro is crafted for those who seek the utmost in smartphone technology," stated Mr. Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo Pakistan, "Whether you're a passionate photographer, an avid mobile gamer, or someone who values superior design and performance, the X200 Pro caters to all. It expands the horizons of what a smartphone can achieve, allowing users to capture and experience their surroundings in remarkably innovative ways."

The vivo X200 Pro transforms smartphone photography through significant enhancements in the vivo ZEISS Co-engineered Imaging System, integrating robust hardware and innovative software to provide versatile photographic capabilities.

This smartphone boasts a 200 MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera that significantly enhances the long-distance shooting experience, allowing users to capture intricate details, even in challenging lighting conditions. The 1/1.4-inch sensor and floating periscope system bring distant details to life. The ZEISS APO color correction allows users to experience sharp images with true-to-life colors, even at extreme zoom, while the integration of ZEISS T* Coating further optimizes color fidelity and image clarity.

With its groundbreaking 200 MP resolution, the X200 Pro showcases a suite of industry-leading telephoto features, including Telephoto Portrait, Telephoto HyperZoom, Telephoto Macro, Telephoto Nightscapes, and Telephoto Sunset. Collectively, these capabilities empower users to capture distant subjects with remarkable precision across a variety of scenarios. Whether exploring breathtaking landscapes or witnessing dynamic live events from afar, the X200 Pro serves as an imaging powerhouse, delivering professional-quality imagery with unparalleled telephoto performance.

Building on these advanced capabilities, the vivo X200 Pro introduces an upgraded Super Landscape Mode. This unique feature seamlessly integrates essential photography tools, enabling users to capture the natural beauty of starry skies, moonlit landscapes, and vibrant sunsets with automatic enhancements. Notably, the new Atmospheric Style and Soft Style presets render professional-grade landscape tones without requiring additional filters. By consolidating various features such as Panorama, Landscape Long Exposure, and ZEISS perspective correction, the Super Landscape Mode transcends traditional photography perspectives, providing a cohesive platform for landscape enthusiasts.

The innovations of the vivo X200 Pro extend well beyond still photography, showcasing a remarkable evolution in its video capabilities. The device features an industry-leading 4K HDR Cinematic Portrait Video function, enabling users to capture stunning backlit portrait videos in exceptional high definition, regardless of lighting conditions. Additionally, it boasts slow-motion recording at 120 fps and 4K 60 fps HDR Dolby Vision, ensuring outstanding dynamic range and remarkable visual quality across a variety of lighting conditions.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 flagship platform, the vivo X200 Pro incorporates a second-generation all-big-core CPU, which not only prioritizes energy efficiency but also delivers exceptional performance tailored for high-demand usage scenarios. Complemented by a 12-core flagship GPU, the device provides an unrivaled mobile gaming experience.

Furthermore, the V3+ Imaging Chip, built on a 6 nm process, offers a 30% boost in energy efficiency, enabling users to effortlessly produce stunning cinematic portrait videos. Collectively, the cutting-edge Dual Flagship Chip underscores the X200 Pro's superior imaging processing capabilities and sustained performance.

Beyond its cutting-edge chip innovation, vivo X200 Pro also features significant advancements to its battery system, powered by the 3rd-Gen Silicon Anode Technology for increased capacity and the Semi-Solid Battery for unwavering reliability even in cold temperatures.

X200 Pro packs an impressive 6000mAh Battery with 90W FlashCharge and the addition of 30W Wireless FlashCharge, providing users with ultimate charging flexibility and a truly hassle-free battery experience.

Further, the vivo X200 Pro features a display that seamlessly balances vibrant colors with impressive clarity and advanced eye care technology. With brightness levels reaching up to 4500nits and featuring UltraMotion Dynamic Frame Rate technology, the device delivers crystal-clear visuals even in bright settings. The display extends ZEISS Natural Color from imaging effects to display calibration, realizing the full chain of color accuracy, certified as ZEISS Master Color Display.

To provide a seamless user experience without compromising functionality, the X200 Pro addresses the prevalent issue of screen flickering in the industry through its advanced 2160Hz High-frequency PWM dimming technology. This hardware solution enhances display clarity, power efficiency, and longevity. Additionally, a suite of Smart Eye Protection features meets the demand for a display that harmonizes vibrant color reproduction with sophisticated eye care capabilities.

Harnessing Google AI, vivo X200 Pro integrates Google Gemini, an AI assistant designed to enhance creativity and productivity. Users can engage with Gemini for assistance in tasks such as drafting emails, planning events, and exploring new learning opportunities. Additionally, vivo enhances productivity with tools like AI Note Assist and AI Transcript Assist, while the innovative Circle to Search feature allows users to quickly search images, videos, or text without switching applications. Photography experience is further enhanced by vivo’s self-developed AI features, inclusive of AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, and Shadow Removal, designed for effortless photo editing.

Powered by Funtouch OS 15, the X200 Pro enhances user experience with modern visual design, improved security measures, and performance optimizations for a smooth, responsive experience. To safeguard data privacy, the device is equipped with a dedicated Security Chip, ensuring comprehensive protection for sensitive information like lock screen passwords and biometric data, while the Secure Data Purge feature guarantees secure deletion.

Sleek and bold, vivo X200 Pro boasts an eye-catching design. Its Equal-Depth Quad Curved Display offers an immersive experience with a uniform curve and comfortable grip. The Sunburst Ring strengthens the camera module while enhancing its overall elegance. It’s available in two elegant metallic finishes - Cosmos Black and Titanium Gray.

Notably, vivo X200 Pro has garnered three prestigious awards from renowned YouTuber and tech influencer Mrwhosetheboss, known for his insightful reviews and sharp analyses. The X200 Pro was awarded the Best Camera, Best Battery, and Overall Champion 2024 for its unparalleled innovation and performance.

Boasting industry-leading telephoto capabilities and an array of advanced imaging tools, the vivo X200 Pro inspires users to unleash their creativity and immortalize life's moments with striking clarity. Its sophisticated design, coupled with an intuitive interface, makes the vivo X200 Pro the quintessential choice for both photography enthusiasts and everyday users, exemplifying unparalleled excellence in functionality and style.

Price & Availability

The latest vivo X200 Pro is launched in Pakistan at PKR 329,999 only. Customers can secure their pre-orders at their nearest mobile market from February 4, 2025. The official sale of the X200 Pro will commence on February 11, 2025. All vivo X200 Pro customers will also get vivo X200 Pro VIP box that includes latest vivo Buds, VIP card and vivo PhotoLens Magazine.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for X200 Pro along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo X200 Pro is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).