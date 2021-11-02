vivo X70 Pro Redefines Photography: Let’s Hear from The Best

To say one must rely on their DSLR camera for professional photography is the biggest myth of the season

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021) To say one must rely on their DSLR camera for professional photography is the biggest myth of the season. Smartphone cameras and their capabilities have improved dramatically in recent years, allowing consumers to get some stunning, artistic-looking shots from their handsets. The recently launched vivo X70 Pro is a testament to this revolution, bringing mobile photography at par with professional standards.

vivo, an industry leader in camera innovation, is renowned for developing advanced, user-centric camera features for an enhanced photography experience. Now, to take its offerings up a notch, the brand has collaborated with ZEISS, a global leader in optics and optoelectronics with a rich 175-year long history of developing the most high-tech iconic lenses ever made. The X70 Pro, with the vivo-ZEISS co-engineered mobile imaging system, has become the talk of the town, and rightly so! Let's hear from your favorite tech experts why the X70 Pro should be your next smartphone:

Generally, what we see is only the name and branding being added in new smartphones, but with vivo’s flagship X70 Pro and its collaboration with ZEISS, we can see advanced technology and features that redefine photography. Another interesting thing that I have observed is that with both the colors, Cosmic Black and Aurora Dawn, the phone does not show any fingerprints or smudges and stays scratch-free, giving you the perfect in-hand feel. It comes with massive 12GB RAM that further can be extended up to 4GB with extended RAM 2.0, thanks to which the smartphone can easily run multiple apps and games without any glitch.

The strength of the vivo X70 Pro is its camera and design, as well as its in-built Gimbal Technology that amps up the game for photography and videography. Here are a few of my favorite features:

X70 Pro’s camera capabilities make it a flagship smartphone. It comes with quad camera setup and a 50MP main camera with Gimbal Stabilization 3.0. It is equipped with the SONY IMX766V sensor, whose pixel size is bigger than that of the X60 Pro. The bigger the pixel size, the more light can enter, giving us better pictures.

It comes with a 12MP 2X Portrait Camera, a 12MP Wide-Angle camera, and an 8MP Periscope Camera. It also features 60X Hyper Zoom and can capture even the most distant objects clearly.

One of the best features of the X70 Pro is the low-light photography. It makes pictures clear and structured even in very dim lighting. The Real-Time Extreme Night Vision makes the picture look brighter than what I can see from my own eyes, making it a game-changer!

In X70 Pro, vivo has kept an array of features ranging from Gimbal Camera Technology to a great user interface. The all-new AG design gives the smartphone a premium and luxe feel, which is what is expected from flagship smartphones. The X70 Pro is outfitted with a 6.56-inch display that can peak at a 120Hz refresh rate, supported by HDR10+ technology. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200-vivo, the smartphone combines fast speeds, energy efficiency, and 5G capabilities, all in one device. The best part about the smartphone is that it comes with Funtouch OS 11, which has multiple customization options that I really liked!

If you are looking for a good camera smartphone, this is where you can stop your search as it comes with excellent camera technology, display, and performance. The rear quad camera comes with ZEISS Optics and 50MP main camera along with three other cameras and a 32MP front camera for your selfies. The 5X zoom is a very intriguing feature, giving sharp, structured pictures. The curved display edges deliver a clean, immersive viewing experience whether you’re scrolling through social media or watching videos online

Pro Tip: Use ZEISS Style Portrait mode to get the best shots!

Other tech experts like Whatmobile and ProPakistani praised the device’s amazing rear quad camera setup and ZEISS T* Coating, which delivers crystal-clear images. Equipped with the Gimbal Stabilization 3.0, the camera helps you focus fast and accurately, delivering stable shots, even at night. It comes with a massive 4450mAh battery and supports 44W FlashCharge, ensuring a long-lasting battery for all your needs. Other notable features are its design innovation, swift experience, and storage capacity, making it one of the best smartphones available.

Overall, vivo X70 Pro has generated quite a stir in the town with its advanced camera technologies, stylish design, and powerful performance. The experts are highly impressed with some of its most exclusive features. If photography and videography interest you, the X70 Pro is the best smartphone to get. This is absolutely worth keeping an eye out for and something users should not miss out on!