vivo X70 Pro: The New Leader of Smartphone Photography

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021) Since a couple of months, we have been hearing a lot about the new addition to vivo's smartphone line-up, the vivo X70 Pro. We couldn't wait to get our hands on the phone and get a more accurate experience of the claims laid by vivo. This new supremacy in the smartphone industry is now finally being reviewed by us in order to present our readers with our thoughts on vivo’s new flagship icon.

First, let's discuss the most amazing feature: ZEISS. With decades of technological experience, ZEISS is a well-known big player in the camera industry. They have once again partnered with a leading mobile brand to create a huge wave in the industry and set a new benchmark. Years ago, they collaborated with Nokia and the memory of that is still fresh in our minds. A mobile technology enthusiast who looks forward to a prime camera experience can't help but be blown away by the excitement that comes out of this recent and advanced partnership between two giants, vivo and ZEISS.

Expanding further on this partnership, let's talk about the much-addressed camera of the X70 Pro. This quad setup camera features a 50 MP Ultra Sensing Gimbal Camera with Gimbal Stabilization 3.0, a 12 MP 2X Portrait Camera, a 12 MP Wide Angle Camera and an 8MP Periscope Camera. The two most prominent addition to this heavy setup is the ZEISS T* Coating and the Ultra Sensing Gimbal Camera.

The ZEISS T* Coating enhances the transmission rate of visible light. It improves camera performance by removing unwanted flares. This feature especially makes the phone stand miles ahead of its competitors in low light conditions. As for the Ultra Sensing Gimbal Camera, it drastically improves the overall dynamics involved with taking a picture and shooting a video. There's no need to bend in strange poses or hold your breath to take the perfect picture. This technology enables you to take stable images and shoot videos even when you are running. Stability is the basic of a good picture/video and this technology delivers an outstanding foundation for the rest of the features and camera specs offered by vivo. All in all, whether you intended to be a stunning photographer or not, owning a X70 Pro transform you into one.

Moving on to the battery and processor, this smartphone isn’t sluggish at all. There's been so much buzz around the camera of this phone that its easy to overlook all the other features. But this phone astonishingly delivers specs on par with its performance in the camera sphere. X70 Pro dons a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Processor with a top notch 12 GB RAM. This is the best a man can get in this day and age. The 12 GB RAM also comes with a 2.0 extended RAM that further enhances the RAM by 4GB. It is the perfect fit for gamers seeking for a phone with lag-free experience. Moreover, the phone comes with a 4450mAh heavy duty battery that supports 44W FlashCharge technology, therefore lasting for long periods on a single charge, simply making your life easy.

Furthermore, the phone sports a display of 6.56-inch with a fast 120Hz refresh rate. The thing to wonder is that, all of this is packed in a phone that is 7.99mm thick and weighs only 183g. This is a huge win for people looking to avoid having bulging pockets. It’s so slim and light that it easily fits the bill of a flagship smartphone.

Since we are already talking about the outer appeal of the phone, let’s take a look at the hardware and the aesthetic appeal of the phone making it look out of this world. Depending on the variant you choose, it gives off different vibes. The Cosmic Black gives off a deep mysterious aura similar to the unfathomable night sky. On the other hand, the Aurora Dawn encapsulates life of the brilliant auroras glistening in the sky. Both the colors are surely going to bring out your inner dazzle and spark.

Overall, this phone is one that stands by its claims in the industry. If you're looking for a new high-end all-in-one smartphone that doesn't sacrifice one feature for the sake of another, vivo has created this masterpiece specifically for you. vivo X70 Pro is a flagship smartphone that in our mind gives a heavy run for the money to other brands. It’s unquestionably one of the best smartphones that 2021 has seen. The best of both worlds in one device, combining technology and aesthetics. What a wonderful blend!