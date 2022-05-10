vivo X80 5G Rumoured to Launch in Pakistan with vivo’s Latest V1+ Chip

An eye-catching photograph can go a long way from mere observation to becoming a wallpaper background or a display in the room

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022) An eye-catching photograph can go a long way from mere observation to becoming a wallpaper background or a display in the room. Today's smartphone cameras allow everyone to capture sharp, stunning images of the beautiful things around them. These photographs are often shared by the photography loving generation even without processing it as the camera does the job for them. A smartphone with a great camera is very well appreciated by the youth. The same device also becomes a source of watching interesting content, playing games or chatting with friends and family. It is all possible only because of technological advancements brought out by leading smartphone makers.

vivo, a leading smartphone brand together with ZEISS, a global leader in optics and optoelectronics has left the users with an ultimate mobile photography experience. ZEISS has been a leader in optical technology for more than 175 years, producing lenses of the highest quality. Historically, the partnership of both these brands came out as a natural decision due to their common passion for imaging technology, quality, and precision. The vivo and ZEISS global imaging partnership was established with the long-term and strategic intention to provide consumers with best-in-class mobile imaging experience.

As leaks suggest, vivo is ready to bring up another premium smartphone under its X Series with a vivo-ZEISS co-engineered system for professional-grade photography. The phone is said to have a customised chip from vivo named V1+ chip. V1+ is a fully-customized integrated circuit chip dedicated for imaging and video applications with leading edge visual quality, marking a key milestone as vivo’s inaugural breakthrough in independent R&D and chip design. The chip surprisingly enhances night video denoise and brighten the scenario, enhances display, and game graphics for outstanding videos quality despite unfavourable light conditions.

In line with vivo’s imaging system design, the Imaging vivo V1+ Chip holds better capacity to serve user needs by optimizing smartphone application scenarios such as viewfinder look and video recording.

Technically, vivo’s approach towards spearheading innovative image processing (IP) technology at the chip level has mainly revolved around four strategic tracks - image system, operating system, industrial design and performance. The vivo V1+ Chip particularly took 30+ months for development by over 300 R&D personnel and imaging lab experts at vivo. vivo V1+ Chip will bring unparalleled experiences to users in upcoming X80 smartphone by channelling emotional resonance through visual expression.

Talking about vivo’s X Series, it provides photographers, content creators, and creative professionals with an admirable tool to be creative, capture special moments and share their work and art with others. In past, the brand has delighted the local audience with charismatic handsets embedded with an alluring camera setup under their X Series to provide professional grade images with a single tap on camera. vivo launched the first X series smartphone, the X60 Pro along with the X70 Pro in 2021, where both devices smartly integrated the user-oriented innovation of vivo and the outstanding expertise in mobile imaging of ZEISS for exceptional camera software and hardware capabilities. These devices introduced new imaging technologies to the market, including Gimbal Stabilization 2.0 and ZEISS T* Coating.

Following this trend, we are sure that we can expect vivo to introduce more features for professional imaging, just like their previous X series models. The upcoming X80 smartphone is highly likely to enhance everyday subjects and turn ordinary scenes into creative and artistic frames. Stay tuned for further updates!