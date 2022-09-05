vivo Y Series Promises an Unparalleled Experience on a Budget

The younger generation today aspires to have a holistic and meaningful lifestyle that strikes a balance between their professional, personal and creative pursuits

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022) The younger generation today aspires to have a holistic and meaningful lifestyle that strikes a balance between their professional, personal and creative pursuits. Thus, while making the choice for a smartphone, they look for one that can suffice a plethora of their requirements. The evolution of cellular and smartphone technology has allowed for the integration of multiple features in a single smartphone, and yet only a few brands can boast about doing it well. The vivo Y series has established a prominent place in the smartphone industry for the same. vivo, with its Y series, has mastered the blend of creative technology and powerful performance.

Being part of vivo’s Y series, Y55 and Y15C offer an aesthetic design, a top-notch camera, and powerful performance ensuring an elevated experience for its consumers.

A smartphone’s camera is perhaps one of its most important features, one that can make or break a purchase. Consumers today, especially the young, desire a smartphone camera that can produce images equivalent to professional quality. The Y55 thus, boasts of a 50MP HD Rear Camera and a selfie camera with AI Face Beauty and Bokeh that promises sharp and vibrant photographs to capture both, the mundane and the special in an artful manner.

The imaging experience is further optimized with the Aura Screen Light which provides a warm light to further enhance the image background. With an EIS Ultra-Stable Video feature, the Y55 also allows users to shoot smooth and steady videos, encouraging all aspiring filmmakers or content creators to boldly pursue their passions.

These premium camera features are supported by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor that can smoothly perform heavy load tasks for extended periods of time. The Y55 is a beast of a smartphone, satisfying all tech enthusiasts, but also those passionate about design. Flaunting a subtle but chic look, it is available in two classic modern shades: Midnight Galaxy and Ice Dawn. The body of the smartphone, which has a 3D plastic sheet with a fine finish, ensures a luxurious feel, and is lightweight enough to carry on all your adventures.

The Y15C is another powerful addition to the Y series. Equipped with a 13MP AI Dual Camera on the back, a 2MP Super Macro Camera, and a f/2.2 large aperture, it produces clean images that incorporate even the minute details in the frame. This is facilitated by several features like Face Beauty, Live Photo, Time-Lapse, Panoramas, Documents, and Pro Mode to capture all types of scenarios.

The front camera is further optimized to take sharp and beautiful images even in low-light settings. A genius touch on vivo’s part is the side-mounted fingerprint scanner, which allows the users to power the display and unlocks the device in one single stroke.

The world today has become overwhelmingly digital, and vivo, by equipping the Y15C with Multi Turbo 3.0, which supports users to perform tasks online without lags. The smartphone is also among the few to come with the new Funtouch OS 12 which provides users with a playful, aesthetic, and personalized interface.

With a 5000mAh battery that lasts 18.74 hours, the Y15C encourages users to take full advantage of the phone’s features throughout the day. While the Y15C’s performance is unparalleled, it is also a strong contender in the design category. It is available in two colors: Mystic Blue and Wave Green, providing a smooth convergence of technology and nature.

Overall, the Y series excels in every category – performance, design, camera, and battery. For the young who are always looking for more, the Y series promises to satisfy and meet all their criteria, simultaneously setting a new bar for the perfect smartphone.

vivo has consistently proven to be a youth-centric and innovative brand that is also empathic to the transforming requirements of its consumers. The Y55 and Y15C have thus been developed as the go-to solution for millennials who are always on the go. They offer a masterful performance that is hard to compete with, establishing vivo as an expert in producing technology that supplements and uncomplicates life.