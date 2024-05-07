- Home
- Technology
- News
- vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCharge
Vivo Y100 Is Now Available In Pakistan With Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCharge
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 02:59 PM
The future of smartphone innovation has arrived with the first sale of vivo Y100, now available for purchase across Pakistan at PKR 59,999
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The future of smartphone innovation has arrived with the first sale of vivo Y100, now available for purchase across Pakistan at PKR 59,999. This latest addition to the renowned Y series offers an exceptional fusion of experience, utility, and performance.
Y100 showcases a striking design that effortlessly merges style and functionality. It comes in two mesmerizing color options - Crystal Black and Breeze Green editions. The Breeze Green edition incorporates vivo's iconic Color Changing Design to transform the back of the phone from a light green hue to a deeper shade of green under sunshine or UV light. Not just that, the Breeze Texture on the device's rear mimics the soft whisper of grass swaying in the wind, contributing a soothing aspect to the user experience. The device also boasts a stylish and lightweight Metallic High-Gloss Frame that enhances its premium look and feel.
Y100 features a 5000mAh Battery and an 80W FlashCharge that can charge the battery up to 80% in just about 30 minutes. The 4-Year Battery Health also attribute alleviates worries about battery lifespan while also maintaining the durability of the battery.
Furthermore, vivo Y100 boasts a large 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED Display with an impressive 1800 nits Peak Brightness. The additional Dual Stereo Speaker with 300% volume makes this smartphone ideal for streaming high-quality videos and movies.
In addition, Y100 comes with 8GB + 8GB Extended RAM and a massive 256GB ROM, providing ample space for all your apps, photos, and videos. This combination allows for seamless multitasking and ensures that you never run out of storage space.
Y100's advanced portrait features make it an ideal tool for capturing life's beauty. Its 50MP AF Camera, Bokeh Flare Portrait options, distinctive Portrait Light Effects, and Multi-Style Portrait templates can make portraits stand out and create even sweeter memories for users.
With its efficient performance and user-friendly features, vivo Y100 is set to surpass user experiences and delight consumers with each innovative feature. Seize this opportunity and begin your extraordinary journey with vivo Y100 today!
Price & Availability
It’s time for you to light it up, the vivo Y100 is now available across Pakistan for Rs. 59,999 only. vivo offers a one-year warranty for Y100 along with 15 days of free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo Y100 is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).
Recent Stories
Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi
Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister
Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..
Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security Services at 'ATM 2024'
Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national squad for Ireland, England: Bab ..
Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers
More Stories From Technology
-
Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today24 hours ago
-
European companies show interest in investing in Pakistan’s IT sector3 days ago
-
Awais Leghari felicitates nation on launching of 1st lunar mission ‘ICUBE-Q’4 days ago
-
TECNO launches the new CAMON 30 Series in an extravagant Vogue Night.5 days ago
-
Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and 80W FlashCharge5 days ago
-
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program7 days ago
-
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartphone7 days ago
-
Punjab govt decides to provide free internet to schools across province10 days ago
-
TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fashion show in Karachi10 days ago
-
Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts10 days ago
-
PITB HR Wing organizes Eid Milan celebration for children at PITB Day Care Center located in ASTP11 days ago
-
SONY x TECNO - is this for real?11 days ago