Vivo Y12 is a Budget Smartphone with 5000mAh Bigger Battery & AI Triple Cameras

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th September, 2019) Vivo has added yet another innovative smartphone to its affordable Y-series in Pakistan namely the Vivo Y12. This new phone packs an amazing 5000mAh battery with professional quality AI Triple Camera setup on the back.

5000mAh Battery, Power That Lasts

The key highlight of Y12 is a massive 5000mAh battery in a sleek and stylish form factor, that brings a unique experience for budget conscious customers. The battery runs for days on a single charge and is supported by intelligent power-saving technologies to further extend battery life.

6.35-inch Halo FullView™ Display

Y12 brings a futuristic experience for consumers with its 6.35-inch Halo FullView™ Display providing 19.3:9 aspect ratio. Super narrow bezels on all sides stretch the screen-to-body ratio to 89%, creating a flagship-standard visual impact. Plus, enjoying such a broad view with only one hand is effortless, thanks to specifically designed gesture controls.

AI Triple Camera: More Professional Photos

When you see the world through an AI Triple Camera, creating photographic masterpieces is easier than ever. Y12 features a triple camera setup with a 13MP Main Camera, 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera, and 2MP Depth Camera. From magnificent landscapes to beautiful portraits, these three cameras help you capture your most impressive shots effortlessly.

The AI Super-Wide-Angle Camera expands your view to 120°, so you can capture more landscape, more of your friends, and more impressive pictures.

Magical Color Fusion

Y12takes inspiration from nature, and the beautiful lakes where colors shift in flux as light refracts off the surface. Enjoy Y12’s exquisite color show as hues dance across each and every angle in Aqua Blue and Burgundy Red.

3GB RAM + 64GB Storage

Y12 runs on an octa-core processor with a 12nm design and clock speeds of up to 2.0GHz. Its 3GB RAM and 64GB ROM allow you to store more apps and have them run smoother. Plus, Y12 features Vivo’s Funtouch OS 9, a customized operating system based on Android 9.0. Your Y12 can handle whatever you throw at it with ease.

Ultra-Game Mode

Ultra-Game Mode is designed for the ultimate in gaming fun. Play e-sports like a pro by using Competition Mode, which allocates system resources to prioritize your game’s performance. And when it comes to speed, Dual-Turbo is the lightning-fast feature gamers need. By reducing frame-drop, it gives you a smoother gaming experience.

Pricing & Availability

The new Vivo Y12 is now available across Pakistan for the recommended retail price of Rs. 26,999. Vivo Pakistan provides 1-year official warranty and the smartphone is approved by PTA to work on all networks. Zong users can also get 6GB data for free by using their SIM card in slot 1.