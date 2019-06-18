Vivo Y15 Price in Pakistan, Camera detail and Specs with Review and Unboxing

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

With Vivo Y15, users can get a wonderful structure, an appealing display with a top-notch screen, and dual cameras set up.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th June, 2019) vivo continues to make its mark in the Pakistani mobile market with the launch of its latest handset Vivo Y15.

Vivo, the champions of top-notch smartphones has revived Vivo Y15 and has turned it into more advanced features.

Top among its features are a massive 5000mAh battery with AI Triple Cameras on the back and a combo of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage as the latest Vivo Y15 2019 flaunts with an amazing camera and commendable display plan with a water drop notch display.

Let’s have a detailed look at its specs:

Display

The Vivo Y15 2019 accompanies a bezel-less 6.35” IPS LCD display, which has a screen resolution of 720 x 1,544 pixels. It has a 268 PPI thickness that adds sharpness to the features.

The water-drop display gives an admirable display experience. The Smartphone is 8.9 mm slim and carries a slight weight of 190.5 grams.

Colours

Vivo Y15 is available in two colour choices – Aqua Blue, Burgundy Red.

Processor

The in-vogue smartphone has brought the latest processor which performs proficiently while you can enjoy HD games and various applications with no lagging. The handset runs Android 9.0 with FunTouchOS 9 on top out of the case.

The processor incorporates octa-core Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm) chipset that is timed at 2.0GHz. It is additionally helped by the PowerVR GE8320 GPU

Battery Life

The battery backup of Vivo Y15 is going to be your long-route companion.

The gadget contains a Li-particle battery with a limit of 5,000mAh that gives a promising backup all as the day progressed besides intelligent power-saving technologies to further extend battery life.

Camera

The Vivo Y15 has triple back cameras to get perfect pictures and recordings. It has a 13-megapixel f/2.2 essential sensor, a 2-megapixel optional depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 Super wide-edge third sensor.

The front camera is a 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 opening for selfies and video calling. Coupled with some amazing camera features, Vivo Y15 provides nitty-gritty pictures, enhancing their beauty further.

Memory and Storage

Vivo Y15 encompasses 4GB of RAM, that outcomes in smooth and sans glitch performance.

There is 64GB internal memory that can keep various documents, information, applications, recreations, pictures, films and more. It additionally has an external memory space that can be expanded up to 256GB, with the assistance of a microSD card.

Connectivity

As far as network, the gadget has 4g (bolsters Indian bands), 3g, 2G, Wi-Fi 802.11, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth, GPS, Mass stockpiling gadget, USB charging, micro USB 2.0, and so forth.

Price and Availability

Vivo Y15 is available at a market price of Rs29,999 in Pakistan.

