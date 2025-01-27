vivo Y200 Now Available in 128GB: Tailored for Flexibility Without Compromise

Building on the strong reception of the Y200 (256GB ROM) earlier this month, vivo is thrilled to unveil a new option in the Y Series: the Y200 in 128GB ROM variant

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Building on the strong reception of the Y200 (256GB ROM) earlier this month, vivo is thrilled to unveil a new option in the Y Series: the Y200 in 128GB ROM variant. This latest addition continues to deliver the premium experience that users and tech experts have applauded. Priced attractively at PKR 59,999, the Y200 (128GB ROM) ensures that vivo’s signature style and performance remain accessible to a wider audience.

The ultra-slim body of vivo Y200, paired with a Metallic High-Gloss Frame, radiates sophistication and modernity. Available in two elegant colours, Titanium Silver and Emerald Green, the device strikes the perfect balance between aesthetics and functionality. Titanium Silver takes inspiration from the understated elegance of titanium metal, combining a sleek, minimalist aesthetic with a hint of luxury for a refined appearance. Meanwhile, the Emerald Green variant features a Mineral Facet Texture, adding a sense of natural vibrancy to its sophisticated design.

The Y200 is powered by the Snapdragon 685 Processor, offering smooth and efficient performance. With 8GB + 8GB Extended RAM it provides a seamless experience across apps. The 128GB internal storage strikes a perfect balance, offering ample space for everyday needs while maintaining affordability and performance.

The device features a 6.67-inch AMOLED Display with a 120Hz Refresh Rate, offering vivid colours and seamless visuals. With an impressive 1800nits peak brightness, the screen remains clear and vibrant even under direct sunlight.

Equipped with a 5000mAh Large Battery, the phone easily powers through an entire day of use. The 80W FlashCharge technology recharges up to 70% in just 18 minutes, minimizing downtime. Moreover, vivo’s 4-Year Battery Health feature ensures the longevity of the battery, providing peace of mind for long-term use.

The Y200 excels with its AI Aura Light Portrait feature, designed to elevate low-light photography. This intelligent feature optimizes lighting and tones, delivering crisp and balanced portraits in any setting. Creative tools like Multi-Style Portrait and AI Erase add versatility, enabling users to experiment with their photos and make every shot share worthy.

vivo Y200 is built for durability, featuring IP64 Dust and Water Resistance to withstand the challenges of daily life. Whether it’s performance, design, or dependability, the Y200 represents vivo’s commitment to delivering user-centric innovations.

By introducing the 128GB variant, vivo reaffirms its commitment to innovation, delivering tailored solutions that redefine the mid-range smartphone experience.

Price & Availability

The vivo Y200 (128GB ROM) is now available across Pakistan for Rs. 59,999 only. vivo offers a one-year warranty for Y200 along with 15 days of free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo Y200 is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).