vivo Y20s Now Available in Pakistan, offers a Massive 5000mAh Battery with 18W FlashCharge

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 202) vivo, the leading global smartphone brand today announced the launch of the newest entrant in Y-Series, the vivo Y20s in Pakistan. The new Y20s features a massive, long-lasting 5000mAh battery with 18W FlashCharge Technology and a Side Mounted Fingerprint Scanner for instant unlocking.

The all new vivo Y20s also features a capable Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor and 4GB+128GB of memory for power packed performance. For photography, Y20s has an AI Triple Macro Camera supported by a wide range of features including Face Beauty, Portrait Light Effects and Filters to capture sharper images.



Power-Packed Performance

Y20s is the latest offering from vivo that is developed with a powerful configuration that delivers a sturdy and robust performance, best- suited for dynamic consumers.

Powered by industry-leading Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, the Y20s delivers a steady performance for applications and games with a vast 4GB RAM+128GB ROM memory expandable upto 256GB.

In order to last all day long, vivo Y20s is backed up by a massive 5,000 mAh battery with an 18W FlashCharge technology that replenishes the battery upto 70% in just 69 minutes. With AI power saving technology, one time full charge can deliver 16 hours of online HD movie streaming or 11 hours of heavy resource-intensive games. The reverse charging feature is beneficial when you are out and lets you charge other devices on the go.

Clear Photography

The brand new vivo Y20s elevates photography experience with its AI Triple Macro Camera set up supported by other exciting features including Face Beauty, Portrait Light Effects and Filters.

The main 13MP rear camera features a large f/2.2 aperture and PDAF technology that captures every intricate detail in each shot. The 2MP Bokeh camera feature makes portraits look more alive and boast greater depth, with quality befitting magazine covers and Super Macro Camera that captures wonderful things at a close range.

Trendy Design

The vivo Y20s sports a 6.51-inch Halo FullView Display that gives an elongated aspect ratio of 20:9 and HD+ (1600 x 720) resolution. This offers a seamless viewing experience that is richer and more immersive than ever. The latest In-cell technology intelligently makes the display more colorful and rich with details which makes it even more ideal for gamers and binge watchers. The Eye Protection Mode is thoughtfully incorporated to filter out harmful blue light and gives a comfortable viewing experience.

vivo Y20s features a luxurious and modern design with its 2.5D perfectly polished body. The smartphone is surprisingly light-weight and is designed to snuggly fit in your hand.

vivo Y20s smartphones stand out for its eye popping colors scheme:

⦁ Obsidian Black:The color is inspired by elegant volcanic glass and looks majestic and sophisticated

⦁ Purist Blue: Inspired by the deep ocean, this color is strong and pure.

The brand new vivo Y20s comes with intelligently Side-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner that unlocks the phone in just 0.22s and intuitively by adapting to one’s daily usage patterns. In addition to this, it also features a Face Wake technology - another way to unlock your phone in a split second.

Seamless Experience

vivo introduces the Y20s in the Pakistan market with a set of thoughtfully crafted features to keep users engaged and interested in the ever-changing environment.

⦁ Multi-Turbo 3.0 : The Multi-Turbo 3.0 feature enhances the overall performance of the Y20s with Center Turbo and AI Turbo that resolve system abnormalities before they happen.

⦁ Ultra Game Mode: This feature presents a brand-new Esports Mode, which brings pro-standard intensity to everyday game action.Other features like 4D Game Vibration 2.0 removes distracting alerts and incoming calls, to help you devote your full attention to winning glory. It also has the newly added Game Album and Screen Recording function to save all your screen grabs and recordings.The smart Game Countdown feature allows us to briefly check out of the game – for social media updates, and more.

Y20s runs on Funtouch OS 10.5 and has consumer centric features that add to a good smartphone experience.

⦁ Dynamic Effects: This is a new feature, introduced in Settings that gives you an array of options for customizing screen animations-- when the phone unlocks, recognizes your face, and many other interactions.

⦁ EasyShare: EasyShare makes your smartphone upgrades seamless and simplifies the task with one easy tap to quickly transfer all your data to your new device.

⦁ iManager: The attentive iManager frees users from mundane everyday tasks such as cleaning up your phone or scanning for issues at night.

Pricing & Availability Details

The retail price for vivo Y20s in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999 and the phone is currently available across Pakistan through vivo’s official distribution network and ecommerce platforms.

vivo offers one-year warranty for Y20s along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories.

vivo Y20s is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan on both SIM slots over 4G LTE, 3G and 2G modes. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).