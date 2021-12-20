UrduPoint.com

Vivo Y21 — Crafted With Advanced Design And Technology

Mon 20th December 2021

vivo Y21 — crafted with advanced design and technology

Consumers today need cutting-edge and innovative technology — and they want it now for multiple reasons. vivo, a leading global technology brand has introduced this product line with a sense of futuristic feel and premium specifications that sets it apart from other series in the market

Consumers today need cutting-edge and innovative technology — and they want it now for multiple reasons. vivo, a leading global technology brand has introduced this product line with a sense of futuristic feel and premium specifications that sets it apart from other series in the market.

vivo kick-started the year 2021 with a bang unveiling stunning new smartphones as a part of its youth centric ‘Y Series’. There is another future ready handset held up its sleeve, the magnificent vivo Y21. The remarkable and pocket friendly smartphone which is very well received by the youth in Pakistan.

The all new Y21 handset furthers the legacy of the Y series by incorporating new advanced features custom made to provide a smartphone with captivating performance and robust features in this price segment.

vivo’s innovations quickly ahead of the market which becomes industry standard. The brand has created Y21 that is not only stylish but also embodies ground-breaking technology. Y21 is a strong performer in terms battery life, outlook and entertainment partner for the consumers who wish to upgrade to latest innovations in current times.

Capture moments to create memories

Intricately designed to capture minute details of every frame, vivo Y21 offers two fantastic rear panel cameras i.e., a 13MP Main Camera that produces surprising high-quality images at any point of the hour and a 2MP Macro Camera focuses on the subject from a mere distance of 4cm which comes handy for micro photography.

Technically, the macro camera enlarges the small details by giving it precision, clarity to come to limelight. Y21 also an impressive 8MP camera that click clear, sharp selfies together with the assistance of natural face beauty algorithm offered in the portrait mode. The smartphone has Filter 2.0 feature installed in the camera to provide a range of colors used for various photography themes.

Additionally, the camera system comes with a Pose Guide that helps users and amateurs with basic photography poses for creating stunning selfies. The camera also offers HDR imaging to synthesize photos for retention of the dark and bright portions of the pictures.

Long-lasting battery with swift performance

The Y21 features a massive 5000mAh battery backed up with 18W FastCharge via its Type-C charging port. A strong battery fulfils the users desire to get a smartphone with good battery life, swift performance and charge up in no time.

Y21 encases 4GB + 1GB Extended RAM that eliminates lags and ensures smooth functioning of background apps without consuming battery. The smartphone also ensures a smooth switch between multiple applications without any slowdowns.

The Y21 also boasts a large 64GB ROM and allows up to 1TB of memory expansion that helps to store large files, pictures, work portfolio permanently. Compared to traditional smartphones, the Y21 is more powerful and much smoother.

Statement Design Language

To uplift the style game, Y21 has been shrouded in a robust 8.0mm Super Slim body has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that makes the handset looks chic as it sits comfortably in the palm of the user making it look attractive and easy to use.

It’s a pleasing device supplemented with professional grade technology. Interestingly, vivo has advanced its leading tech-solutions to create Y21 way lighter than its predecessors. It is needless to say that it looks extremely stylish after losing 10g from its weight and 0.4mm from its thickness. Y21’s middle-frame is highlighted by the arc and the corners are intelligently sculpted to appear at right angles.

On the front, vivo Y21 powers a massive 6.51” HD + LCD Halo Display for a sharp viewing experience. The device comes in two color hues of Metallic Blue and Diamond Glow to become ones companion and smart accessory at the same time.

Y21 fits perfectly in all scenarios ranging from outdoor photography to multitasking at work to binge watching over the weekend. It is a perfect smartphone to cater all daily needs, Y21 is empowered with the latest technologies such as large size battery, fast charge, huge storage, and a sharp camera to get through the day, no matter what ones usage style is.

