Vivo Y21 Is Launching Soon In Pakistan With Superb Performance & Unmatched Style

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 03:51 PM

vivo Y21 is Launching Soon in Pakistan with Superb Performance & Unmatched Style

Vivo, a leading global technology brand, announced the upcoming launch of its youth-centric Y series, Y21

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021) vivo, a leading global technology brand, announced the upcoming launch of its youth-centric Y series, Y21. The Y Series offers a diverse range of affordable smartphones with beautiful designs, crystal clear displays, and long-lasting batteries that enable for seamless entertainment and productivity.
The all-new Y21 is ideal for users who are looking for a budget-friendly device with sufficient battery capacity, strong memory, and a trendy design.

It comes with a super slim body of 8.0mm housing a massive 5000mAh battery and is equipped with 18W Fast Charge, allowing it to charge quickly and provide a more convenient mobile experience.


Continuing vivo's legacy of empowering users with meaningful innovation, the Y21 features Extended RAM 2.0, which utilizes idle ROM space as extended RAM to eliminate system lags and ensures smooth functioning of background apps.
With exceptional performance, vivo Y21 is packed with a 6.51’’ HD+ LCD Halo Display screen with Side-mounted fingerprint scanner making it a suitable companion for young consumers.


Available in two colour variants, Metallic Blue & Diamond Glow, the device will launch in Pakistan on 9 November 2021 for customers to experience yet another superb offering from vivo’s Y series portfolio.

