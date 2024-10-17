Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant
Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 01:26 PM
Vivo, a leading technology brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of the new variant of its highly acclaimed vivo Y28 in Pakistan
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) vivo, a leading technology brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of the new variant of its highly acclaimed vivo Y28 in Pakistan. Building on the success and appreciation received since its initial launch, this variant now features 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM and 128GB of storage.
vivo Y28 redefines the boundaries of smartphone design with its ultra-slim 7.99 mm body that surprisingly accommodates a massive 6000mAh battery. This allows the device to maintain a sleek profile while delivering an extraordinary battery life.
The Metallic High-Gloss Frame offers a premium look, while the rear camera module's unique design is enhanced by Dynamic Light, which not only enhances its presence but also syncs with music and notifications for an immersive visual and auditory experience.
The Y28 introduces two color choices, Gleaming Orange and Agate Green, each with its own unique inspiration and craftsmanship.
vivo Y28 is equipped with a massive 6000mAh battery, providing ample power for extended gaming sessions and full-day outings without the need for frequent charging. Its durability is further highlighted by its 4-Year Battery Health, ensuring that the battery remains robust, retaining at least 80% of its capacity after 1600 charge cycles. Coupled with 44W FlashCharge, it ensures quick top-ups, allowing users to get back into the action swiftly.
Furthermore, the Sunlight Eye Protection Screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and High Brightness Mode ensures smooth visuals and reduced eye strain.
The screen also boasts TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, ensuring that eyes are protected from harmful blue light. Coupled with dual stereo speakers featuring a 300% audio booster, Y28 delivers an unparalleled audio-visual experience that's rich, crisp, and immersive.
The camera system on vivo Y28 enhances the phone's features, offering users a commendable photography experience. The device comes equipped with a 50MP HD Main Camera that ensures every detail is captured with clarity and precision. The 8MP Front Camera with Aura Screen Light enhances selfies by providing even illumination, ensuring that portraits are bright and vibrant. Along with the custom Photo Borders feature and Dynamic Light, Y28 enables capturing moments perfectly.
vivo Y28 smartphone showcases a captivating and sophisticated design that mesmerizes users. Its top-notch quality ensures durability, protection, and an immersive user experience. The Y28 emerges as the ideal companion, effortlessly merging stylish aesthetics with practical functionality, making it a versatile choice for any user.
Price & Availability
The new 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM variant of the Y28 is now available for purchase across Pakistan at PKR 46,999 only. vivo offers a one-year warranty for Y28 along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo Y28 is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).
