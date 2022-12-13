vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb Camera System and a Trendy Style

The vivo Y series is recognised for offering best-in-class features at affordable costs, and the Y35 deserves to be on this list because it sets the standard with an impeccable blend of premium features and a powerful performance

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022) The vivo Y series is recognised for offering best-in-class features at affordable costs, and the Y35 deserves to be on this list because it sets the standard with an impeccable blend of premium features and a powerful performance. Let's discuss why we believe the Y35 to be one of the more valuable products in the smartphone market:

An impeccable level of design:

Design plays a big factor in how comfortable it is to hold for someone who would use their phone for the entire day. The sleek design portrays a minimalistic style that renders it exceptionally comfortable in the palm of your hand.

The vivo Y35 is available in two beautiful colour variants: Agate Black or Dawn Gold and has rounded corners that are symmetrical on all sides, a flat frame, and a 2.5D Curvature. The frosted anti-glare (AG) surface on its rear side is scratch and fingerprint-resistant.

The gadget includes a Side Fingerprint design, which provides the smartphone with a more aesthetically pleasing appearance by combining the power button and fingerprint scanner. With an unlock time of just under 0.25 seconds, the phone has different choices regarding how securely it can be locked. vivo Y35 also comes with the Face Wake feature so you don’t have to waste a split second more as your phone unlocks while you pick up and wake it.

Formidable performance:

vivo Y35 is powered by Qualcomm’s latest octa-core Snapdragon 680, a 6nm platform that incorporates four A73 cores and four A53 cores, running at a clock speed of up to 2.4GHz. All this helps the smartphone function flawlessly while handling large applications and responding to one’s commands without lagging.

In addition to that, the Y35 offers 8GB+8GB Extended RAM which allows users to open, download, and switch between their favourite apps without having to worry about hanging issues and technical glitches.

Alongside this. Y35 comes with a large storage of 128GB ROM which can even be expanded to 1TB, so one can download and watch their favourite TV show on the go. The Y35 also features Audio Booster 2.0 which produces loud and powerful sound up to 72 dB, which can be adjusted across 17 levels. The speaker amplitude and diaphragm are both top-notch, offering rich audio detail, powerful bass, and clear treble.

Durable battery life:

vivo Y35 offers a powerful 5000mAh battery that eases out a common concern among smartphone users about running out of power at crucial moments.

Thanks to its AI power-saving technology, a single full charge can support a standby time of up to 2 days, 14.3 hours of online HD video streaming, or 7.05 hours of graphics-intensive games. The reverse charging feature also covers your other devices when you are out and about without a charger.

The phone's 44W FlashCharge allows users to swiftly recharge the device while taking a quick break. This phone charges up to 70% in just 34 minutes. To play 414 minutes of videos or 9 rounds of games, a fifteen-minute charge is all it takes. So now one can strike battery worries off the list, and enjoy the swiftest features the Y35 has on offer.

A camera that exceeds the standards of photography:

The Y35 comes equipped with a brilliant 50MP Triple Rear Camera, making it effortless to capture the most beautiful of pictures in the brightest or lowest lights of the day. vivo Y35 includes a number of the latest and flagship camera features that improve the overall imaging and videography experience for users.

When a user is recording a video with Y35, the Video Face Beauty function enhances every part of their face, hence it is constantly able to capture the best version of one’s self. The Bokeh Camera adds value to even the most sombre images and videos. It was developed with the interest of aiding in professional and casual situations, hence professional photographers might find it comforting to capture moments that feel alive and interesting.

Whether it is a portrait in a suit or even with a group of friends, The Multi-Style Portrait offers a variety of styles for consumers looking for personalised portraits. The Y35 features the 16MP HD Front Camera for a quality selfie experience. The Super Night Mode on both front and rear cameras use multi-frame denoising to let consumers capture lovely night scenes even in low light. Reliving the best moments of our lives through our photos has never felt so satisfying!

A worthwhile investment?

The Y35 delivers an overall immaculate and seamless appearance with powerful cameras, a stylish body, and a light but opulent in-hand feel. This feature-rich smartphone's cutting-edge design and software work together to provide consumers with the best experience at a competitive price. Therefore, it is among the wisest purchases you will make right now.