Vivo Y53s All Set To Launch In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 11:26 AM

Vivo expands its Y series portfolio with Y53s for clear photography and swift performance, available for pre-booking from August 23, 2021

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Aug, 2021) vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, today announced the upcoming launch of its latest smartphone Y53s, available for pre-booking in Pakistan from August 23, 2021.

vivo’s entire Y series range of smartphones is known for its youth-centricity with best-in-class cameras, long powerful batteries and top-notch processors manoeuvred to deliver a high-end experience to the customers at a desirable price range.
The new Y53s features a powerful 64MP Rear Camera* with a 2MP macro and 2MP bokeh camera for photography in all scenarios.

For the first time, vivo introduces its industry-leading Eye Autofocus technology in the rear camera of Y series, solving the pain points of constantly adjusting the focus while taking pictures.


The camera offers a lot of versatility when it comes to capturing shots in dim conditions. Super night mode increases the brightness of shots taken in low light conditions, both indoor and outdoor.

Ultra-stable video applies EIS technology to reduce blurriness due to camera movement when shooting videos, resulting in better quality. When capturing selfie pictures and videos, users can manually turn on the Aura screen light that works wonderfully with Super Night Selfie to fill in the professional studio grade light.


It is powered with advanced 8GB + 4GB Extended RAM^ to ensure a smooth multitasking experience, along with 128GB ROM + 1T memory expansion capacity for adequate storage space. The smartphone features a massive 5000mAh battery, allowing users to leave their battery woes behind.

The 33W FlashCharge makes it a perfect mobile entertainment companion for smartphone users.
With exceptional performance and a beautiful 3D design, the youth oriented Y53s will be available in two color variants: Deep Sea Blue and Fantastic Rainbow. Customers will be able to pre-order Y53s across Pakistan starting August 23, 2021.

