Vivo Y53s With 64MP Rear Camera* Now Available In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 02:21 PM

Vivo expands its Y series portfolio with Y53s for clear photography and swift performance, available for purchase from August 31, 2021

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31th Aug, 2021) vivo’s recent Y53s smartphone is now available for sale in Pakistan after its successful unveiling earlier this month. vivo Y53s is equipped with a 64MP Rear Camera* along with other attractive features.
A keen focus on its 64 MP Rear Camera*, 8GB + 4GB Extended RAM^, and 33W FlashCharge, with Y53s, vivo brings a versatile smartphone experience for its consumers.
The 64MP Rear Camera* fashions the Eye Autofocus feature that allows users to focus on the composition of the scene and significantly enhances shooting efficiency. vivo’s camera innovation showcases the PDAF technology in the Y53s camera lens, which fixes the camera focus on the subject’s eye, thus giving users the freedom to move while shooting without affecting the photo or video quality.


Moreover, the device features an 8GB + 4GB Extended RAM^ for smooth and seamless multitasking. The extended 4GB RAM^ uses an algorithm to make the idle ROM space function as RAM. When multiple apps run in the background, the extended RAM^ effect greatly improves the user experience.

vivo Y53s also comes with a 5000mAh battery supported by a 33W FlashCharge, enabling users to cruise through long multitasking, gaming, and photography sessions without worrying about battery life.

Price & Availability

Available in two colour variants of Deep Sea Blue and Fantastic Rainbow, Y53s is now available for purchase in Pakistan at the price of Rs. 40,999 only.

