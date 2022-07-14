vivo Y55 — A Budget Smartphone Offering the Best Experience to The Youth

Vivo, a leading global brand in the smartphone industry, recently launched its latest successor to the Y series — the vivo Y55

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022) vivo, a leading global brand in the smartphone industry, recently launched its latest successor to the Y series — the vivo Y55. It has successfully created a place for itself due to its youth-centric approach. The phone is designed for young people who want the latest technology in their smartphone yet at a price that is light on their pockets.

vivo Y55 offers a powerful performance because of the SDM680 Processor that powers the device through every task whether it's gaming, streaming, or working. Due to this feature, users get to experience multi-tasking seamlessly.

To make sure that the Y55 offers this rate of performance without any breaks, the device is backed by a 5000mAh battery. Hence, one wouldn’t be upset while playing games or streaming movies as he or she wouldn’t have to keep their smartphones constantly on charge all the time.

The powerful performance of vivo Y55 is supported by 8GB + 4GB Extended RAM that makes it possible to run multiple applications at the same time without having to worry about the device getting slowed down.

Moreover, the 44W FlashCharge acts as a huge support to the 5000mAh battery by cutting down on the time required to charge the device and offering a better charging experience on the go.

Furthermore, when we talk about the camera capabilities, staying true to its brand name, vivo offers superior camera quality with features that enhance the user experience. The smartphone has a 50MP HD Triple Camera Module that offers key features like Double Exposure and Ultra Stable Video.

The Double Exposure offers the ability to merge two different scenes and even two layers of exposure together. This furthermore offers the user a chance to extend their creativity with abilities like a real professional. On the other hand, the Ultra Stable Video combines the gyroscope and the EIS Standard Stabilization Algorithm and helps negate jerk or shake by detecting them and adjusting the ISO, shutter, and other photographic parameters to record more stable and clearer images.

vivo Y55 also offers industry-standard level camera technology in its front camera which boasts a 16MP HD Front Camera. This camera too offers its users special features like the Super Night Selfie and the Aura Screen Light that enhance the overall selfie experience. The Super Night Selfie noise reduction algorithm, a Natural Portrait Algorithm and Aura Screen Light improves self-portraits in dark light. The selfie camera naturally lights up the face and supports the preview of the brightening effect in real-time.​

In conclusion, vivoY55 is a wonderful smartphone that covers all essential parameters such as powerful processor, smooth experience, and picture-perfect camera technology. It is without a doubt, one of the best youth-centric smartphones in the market right now.

People who are looking for a budget smartphone that offers all essential features can surely go for the vivo Y55 without thinking twice.