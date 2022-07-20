UrduPoint.com

Vivo Y55 — Excellent Performance With Amazing Camera And Breath-taking Design

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2022 | 01:33 PM

Growing up surrounded by various kinds of technology, especially smartphones, today's youth is accustomed to using them in all areas of their daily lives

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022) Growing up surrounded by various kinds of technology, especially smartphones, today's youth is accustomed to using them in all areas of their daily lives. From documenting special moments to having access to a world of information, smartphones are used for almost everything! To make it even easier and more enjoyable for youth, vivo Y55 is here!

Backed by the 44W FlashCharge and 5000mAh high-capacity battery with VEG (vivo Energy Guardian), vivo Y55 not only charges quickly but also make full use of its large battery capacity, and provides efficient energy management.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon® 680 processor powers the smartphone and consumes low power while delivering smooth and steady performance for applications and games! Additionally, the device has an 8GB+4GB Extended RAM, along with a 128GB ROM + 1TB Memory Expansion allowing the user to use multiple apps without any lag. Hence, with a device like this, users can use their phones all the time without worrying about running out of battery!

Moreover, with its impressive array of camera features, the all-new vivo Y55 has been created to meet the needs of young consumers looking for a powerful device that offers innovative features to keep them on top of not only the social media game but even in real life.

As it’s equipped with a 50MP HD Rear camera and a 16MP Front Camera, the smartphone is apt for sharp photography and videography.

Furthermore, vivo Y55 has the Ultra Stable Video feature that uses EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) technology, which electronically adjusts the frame to eliminate camera shake during hand-held shots for smooth, steady, and stable video capture.

Finally, the Y55 stands out with its modern design and bright colours. The device is extremely lightweight and designed to be held comfortably in your hand. Apart from this, the smartphone offers a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED​​ screen which brings a life-like viewing experience.

The screen provides a visual balance with a minimalist and dynamic aesthetic, and a harmony of various elements provides a soothing look and feel. Not only this, Y55 is equipped with an In-display Fingerprint Scanning that unlocks the phone in hustle free and quick manner.

In conclusion, vivo Y55 is without a doubt the perfect device for all your needs!

