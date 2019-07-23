Vivo Y90 offers an Immersive Display & Bigger Battery at a budget

The Vivo Y90 is the latest addition to the affordable Y-series smartphones targeted at the young consumers in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019) The Vivo Y90 is the latest addition to the affordable Y-series smartphones targeted at the young consumers in Pakistan. The new phone offers a bigger display and a massive battery at a budget, making it the perfect choice for all customers.

4030mAh Battery, High Capacity

Y90 is fitted with a 4030mAh large-capacity battery which works with Vivo’s exclusive smart power management system, allowing for long-lasting endurance — worrying about running out of juice is a thing of the past.

Halo FullView™ Display

A trendy 6.22-inch Halo FullView™ Display gives Y90 an even further enhanced viewing experience with a screen-to-body ratio of 88.6%, which continues to redesign the notch. In addition to a smart design, smart hand gesture controls make using this large display effortless.

The classical black and gold design of Y90 renders a profound and low-key style. Its 3D curves fit your palm perfectly, for an experience that’s truly irresistible.

Processing Power & Storage

At the heart of Y90 lies a quad-core processor with a 12nm design, achieving clock speeds of up to 2.

0GHz. This results in faster processing speeds while consuming less power, and brings you a smoother user experience.

32GB of ROM gives you ample freedom to store more photos and files without the need to frequently declutter. Y90 also offers you the option to expand up to 256GB so that you can save whatever you want.

AI Photography,Shoot Smarter

Y90 adopts AI photo algorithms for its camera to automatically deliver facial enhancements, saving you the trouble of manually adjusting beautification details. You’ll get perfect shots every time.

Face Access Unlocking

Y90 brings you the prevailing technology Face Access. With Face Access, unlocking and accessing your phone has never been more convenient.

Pricing & Availability

The Vivo Y90 is now available in the market for the recommended retail price of Rs. 18,999 with one-year official warranty — duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority.