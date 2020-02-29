vivo’s APEX 2020 Reveals Futuristic Vision Beyond Imagination

Super Unibody Design and Edgeless Display offers extraordinary visual experience, with innovative photography features that push boundaries for the future of smartphones

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th February, 2020) Today, vivo unveils the third generation of its APEX concept smartphone – APEX 2020.

Known for its iconic innovation, APEX 2020 builds on the success of its previous generations to feature more cutting-edge technologies, showcasing Vivo’s continuous pursuit of head-turning aesthetics. This flagship product displays a breakthrough in visual effects that is based on vivo’s deep consumer and smartphone industry insight. APEX 2020 is truly a revolutionary manifestation of vivo’s exploration of future smartphone design.

APEX 2020 has a 120° FullView Edgeless Display that removes side edges and bezels from the front view. With the In-Display Camera and Wireless Super FlashCharge 60W, APEX 2020 has a Super Unibody Design with no openings.

vivo also successfully embedded a gimbal-like support structure into APEX 2020’s main camera, which is equipped with a 5x-7.5x Continuous Optical Zoom.

This feature showcases vivo’s latest achievements and plans to offer extraordinary visual effects and enhanced future photography.

Harry Hong, General Manager of Product, vivo said, "APEX is never a mere 'concept' or a glimpse of 'imagination'. It’s a creation that goes beyond any previous experience brought by mobile technology. Through APEX 2020, we are proud to see vivo's vision come to life as a technology company that continues to push the boundaries of mobile technology and explores what lies beyond the ordinary. It also showcases our ambition to achieve our aspirations with each step. vivo will continue to put APEX’s innovative technologies into practice, allowing more consumers to be empowered by such technology."

120° FullView Edgeless Display, Pushing the Boundaries Further

APEX 2020 has carried on vivo's pursuit for a truly FullView Display and Super Unibody design. It is clad in a 6.45-inch curved display bending at an angle of up to 120° on both sides that help remove side edges and bezels from the front view, resulting in an ultra bezel-less display.

For both aesthetic and practical considerations, physical buttons are replaced by a virtual pressure-sensing button. APEX 2020 is another perfect fusion of visual effect, natural touch, and human-device interaction.

In-Display Camera, Visualizing the Invisible

The In-Display Camera of APEX 2020 unleashes the new possibility of a non-mechanical front camera. The 'invisible' front camera presents a Super Unibody design with no openings and expands the internal space.

Through innovation in screen pixel layout and circuit design, APEX 2020 has successfully increased the light transmittance of the screen right above the front camera to 6 times compared to the other part of the screen. This has effectively reduced optical interference, diffraction, and stray flashes through a series of algorithm optimizations that enhance photography quality. The 16MP front camera features a 4-in-1 super-pixel photosensitive chip, realizing the innovation of capturing clear images with the In-Display Camera.

5x-7.5x Continuous Optical Zoom – High Resolution + High Image Quality, Recording A Clearer World

Currently, almost all high magnification zoom solutions in the industry depend on hybrid zoom.

As different fixed magnifications need to be integrated with digital algorithms for output, there lies a possible compromise in the resolution and image quality.

APEX 2020 comes with Continuous Optical Zoom, becoming the world’s first smartphone equipped with high-magnification continuous zoom. It can achieve continuous optical zoom under high magnifications between 5x-7.5x and produce high-quality images rather than filling focal lengths through digital magnification. It enables users to preserve the clarity of all moments by effectively enhancing every detail.

APEX 2020 is equipped with a '4-group lens combination' with two groups fixed and two groups movable, to achieve a high-magnification continuous zoom and real-time focus, all at once. With the support of a periscope structure, the entire module is only 6.2 mm thick, thus making it possible for a professional-grade lens to be incorporated into the APEX’s ultra-thin body. vivo has also incorporated a leading multi-frame algorithm so that everything can be captured easily in a single frame, regardless of the distance.

Gimbal-Stabilizing Main Camera – Stable Mechanical Structure and Enhanced Night Photography

With the arrival of 5G, creating smartphone video content has become an even bigger priority. To fulfill users’ demand to record daily life anywhere, anytime, vivo has successfully embedded a gimbal-like support structure into APEX 2020’s main camera after various experiments.

It achieves optical stabilization in the front-back and left-right inclined directions with enhanced performance. Lab tests demonstrate that compared to the traditional OIS system, APEX’s stabilization angle is extended by 200%. Also, image integrity is preserved to a greater extent.

This feature greatly reduces the blurring caused by a shaky hand. Users can also enjoy smooth videography. There is no need to bring other equipment as this handset is readily available for users to capture all those wonderful moments. The stable handheld shooting also extends the exposure time by a par which, adds to APEX 2020's capacity for night photography.

vivo Wireless Super FlashCharge 60W, Challenging the Boundaries

The APEX 2020 features vivo's revolutionary Wireless Super FlashCharge 60W, which recharges a handset with a 2000mAh battery in only 20 minutes, offering a faster charging experience than conventional wired flash charging.

To add more, APEX 2020 is also equipped with innovations such as the 3rd Generation Screen SoundCasting Technology, Instant Photobomb Removal, and Voice Tracking Auto-Focus. APEX 2020 brings an all-rounded user experience and endless surprises to the smartphone industry and users worldwide.