vivo’s Camera Technology — Equipped for Latest Photography and Videography Trends

Global smartphone brand, vivo has been receiving enormous public attention for its consumer-centric approach with respect to smartphone technology

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th December, 2021) Global smartphone brand, vivo has been receiving enormous public attention for its consumer-centric approach with respect to smartphone technology. One specific reason for the brand gaining such immense support from the audience has been its ever-evolving camera innovation.

Having completed 4 years in Pakistan, vivo has also been aiming to bring global initiatives for its Pakistani customers. This has led to vivo becoming a preferred brand in the country. As the year draws to a close, here’s a look at how vivo brought the best of technology to its customers.

Earlier this year vivo launched the masterpiece that is X60 Pro in a strategic partnership with ZEISS, a leader in optical technology. The smartphone redefined videography with its Gimbal Stabilization 2.0. The device utilizes the latest VIS 5-axis video stabilization technology to deliver stable and natural-looking videos.

Recently, with vivo’s X70 Pro, the brand continued its strategic partnership with ZEISS to take imaging to greater heights. The X70 Pro features various camera-centric additions developed specially to encourage mobile photography. vivo believes that with smartphones becoming a central part of our lives, professional photography is also making a shift towards smartphone photography. vivo has therefore come with the X Series smartphones that deliver better performance in overall light sensing, enhance shooting in low light, enable faster and more accurate focus with large sensors to produce sharp ultra-HD photographs.

Moreover, the X70 Pro displays a certification standard called the ZEISS T* Coating which enhances the transmission rate of visible light and accurately restores the colors of the photography subject, thereby significantly improving the camera performance. Furthermore, the X70 Pro camera is also equipped with a Periscope Camera or the 60X Hyper Zoom feature that takes shots from farther than the user’s imagination.

vivo’s innovation is not only limited to its X series, the V series has its own surprising merits. The arrival of vivo V21 was accompanied by a major technological upgrade for consumers that eliminated a major pain point of photography - shaking. The front camera of the V21 is equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). This has been a radical step in setting benchmarks for future smartphone front cameras.

The OIS creates a software-hardware synergy, which delivers ultra-stabilization capabilities to handheld and motion shots. The technology helps detect the movement of the phone and adjusts the camera automatically to deliver clear and stable images for consumers.

Likewise, with V21e, vivo found a solution for blurry images by equipping the device with Eye Autofocus. This feature intelligently captures the most intrinsic frame details and maintains the camera focus for seamlessly capturing moments, even in motion. Bringing this hi-tech advancement to V21e has been nothing short of a milestone in vivo’s camera evolution.

Another challenge that the brand overcame was low light imaging- vivo revamped night photography with the extremely useful development of the Selfie Spotlight. vivo has added two OLED spotlights under the front panel of V21, which can be turned on when taking photos and recording videos to get professional photography studio lighting with ultra-clear selfies.

Furthermore, the brand also implemented Dual-View Video where the front and rear cameras have been designed to work together in real-time. A true boon for video loggers and content creators, the camera feature allows the user to creatively use both the cameras at the same time.

vivo analyses what consumers need through in-depth market research and therefore keeps bringing interesting features such as the pop-up camera. vivo’s engineering team studied various positions and mechanisms for the pop-up camera to create a truly convenient, functional, and durable setup for photographers to explore.

Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo Pakistan said, “We are extremely fortunate to cater to a young, vibrant and tech-savvy generation. Our consumers keep challenging us with their needs based on social media and market trends. In return, we like to keep producing devices that meet their expectations. We keep emphasizing that at vivo, customers come first. Therefore, to ensure that our customers remain happy and satisfied, vivo will continue innovating user-friendly smartphones equipped with intelligent technology that make lives easier by making photography and videography a fun and enjoyable experience. As a brand, we strive to grow, prosper and bring out the best from the available resources.”