vivo’s First Foldable Phone is Defining the Future of Smartphone Innovation

Vivo recently unveiled its first foldable phone - vivo X Fold to global audience

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022) vivo recently unveiled its first foldable phone - vivo X Fold to global audience. It is a premium device built for efficiency, convenience and exciting for consumers. vivo X Fold is a superior foldable smartphone that integrates a multitude of industry-leading technologies and fully outperforms in terms of screen crease optimization and hinge durability. X Fold boasts a series of innovations in display technology, chip performance, battery life and camera system, that ushers in a new era of foldable smartphones.

vivo X Fold Boasts Excellent Inner and Outer Screens

As a flagship foldable smartphone, vivo X Fold harnesses top display technology in both inner and outer screens. The smartphone comes with an 8.03-inch inner foldable screen and 6.53-inch slightly curved outer screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9 which is one of the industry’s largest screens for enhanced viewing experience. Owing to the exceptional screen quality, vivo X Fold is the world’s first smartphone to obtain DisplayMate A+ level certification for 19 performance items that adds to the top-notch display capabilities brought by vivo.

Paired with vivo’s self-developed color calibration schemes, the screens can achieve higher brightness, smoothness, color consistency and visual coherence using 120Hz refresh rate and E5 luminescent material on both inner and outer screens for a satisfactory display effect and excellent power control.

Top-of-the-Line Technology for Superior Performance

vivo X Fold is the world’s first foldable phone with 3D Ultrasonic Dual Fingerprint Sensors on both screens. Technically, the 3D Ultrasonic Dual Fingerprint Sensors on vivo X Fold is known to achieve nearly 100% 3D information recognition accuracy, and 38.7% unlock speed boost over traditional photoelectric fingerprint sensors which leads to faster and more accurate unlock.

vivo X Fold offers ultimate performance and versatility using Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with customized SPU built using 4nm MEP process. vivo X Fold is equipped with the company’s self-developed Triple Performance Engine, which ensures the device run smoother, more stable, and saves more power. The smartphone holds a 4600mAh large-capacity battery within its slim design and comes with 66W dual-cell FlashCharge, 50W wireless FlashCharge and to 100% in 53 minutes and 10W wireless reverse charging.

Reinforced Hardware-Level to Redefines Efficiency and Experiences

To deliver more efficient business experiences and comprehensive user privacy protection, vivo X Fold supports hardware-level reinforced protection.

Full-featured security design is used with the customized SPU in Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at the hardware and software level. It also ensures operation security at chip, core, framework and application levels through the Thousand Mirror security architecture to provide overall privacy protection in all scenarios. vivo X Fold is paired with Origin OS Ocean system, providing local storage, private browsing, backend protection features, and better interactive user experiences.

Furthermore, vivo X Fold supports multi-angle hover, hover video calling, hover video watching, hover motion. Combined with more efficient multitasking modes such as split-screen and small window can help free hands and improve productivity. Lastly, vivo X Fold also offers a one-stop office solution, with a series of new features like Amber Scan, and Quantum Kit, making office work easier for its users.

Flagship ZEISS Optics Highlights Exceptional Imaging Capabilities

Technologically advanced, X Fold also provides industry-leading professional smartphone photography capabilities through ZEISS Optics and ZEISS T*Coating. ZEISS Quad Camera setup together with ZEISS Portrait Effects like ZEISS Natural Color, ZEISS Superb Night Camera and ZEISS Superb Portrait provides tremendous lens performance, strong anti-glare capabilities, high-resolution sensors to ensure greater light and shadow.

Several new shooting methods can be utilized with waist-level viewfinder (WLVF), Rear Selfie camera and Hover Photography Mode. The Foldable phone displays the photo preview on both screens at the same time, allowing the subject to see a preview before taking the photo to adjust posture and expressions.

Multi-Dimensional Hinge Enables vivo X Fold to Withstand Over 300,000 Bends

The hinge directly impacts the overall performance of foldable phones. Having said that, the multi-dimensional hinge in vivo X Fold is highly reliable, and can withstand 300,000 bends, according to a TÜV Rheinland test, where the crease control remains excellent after testing. vivo X Fold hinge is made up of 174 parts made, and using sixfold aerospace-grade materials such as zirconium alloys and FS53 Aviation-level High Strength Steel, allowing for robust performance in smoothness, strength and shock resistance. Technically, vivo X Fold has brought a floating medium plate design to optimize the screen crease and adopts ultra-resilient Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) in a unique staggered structure, and sports a waterdrop-shaped hinge structure along with the combination of multiple technologies eliminates the common issue of bulging.

vivo X Fold is only available in mainland China.