Vivo's Game Changer Smartphone Y53s Will Never Let You Slow Down With Its 33W FlashCharge And 4GB Extended Ram^

Thu 02nd September 2021

vivo's Game Changer Smartphone Y53s Will Never Let You Slow Down with Its 33W FlashCharge and 4GB Extended Ram^

The young smartphone generation is always on the lookout for that one smartphone that has it all

The young smartphone generation is always on the lookout for that one smartphone that has it all: stylish design, exceptional camera capabilities, swift performance, and massive batteries. As a youth-centric brand, vivo always strives to offer young smartphone users something new and exciting with each new launch.

The youth-oriented Y series is a game-changing line-up of all-rounder smartphones that deliver an excellent smartphone experience without breaking the bank.

Even this time, vivo isn’t shying away from setting the bar high with the launch of Y53s- introducing Eye Autofocus for the first time in its Y series smartphone range. With a stylish build, superior camera setup, powerful battery, flash charge features, and extended RAM^, the Y53s is the perfect mobile and social entertainment partner.

Superior camera for clear photography

Y53s offers a top-notch design with a triangular camera set up of 64MP Rear Camera*, 2MP Bokeh Camera and 2MP Macro camera with Eye Autofocus to capture clearer photographs at any point of time. The Eye Autofocus feature maintains a constant focus on the subject by tracking their eyes, no matter where they go.

Additionally, the inbuilt Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) technology swiftly establishes autofocus on the subject when taking portraits or wide shots, helping you capture a moment faster than you can blink. It dramatically improves the user's ability to capture key moments and solves the pain points of manually adjusting the focus before each shot.

Y53s comes with an Ultra-Stable Video feature that works on Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) to stabilize the videos in hand-held shots and reduces blurriness in videos. EIS brings in greater stabilization through software algorithms without the need for additional hardware and saves space.

Y53s also features the Super Night Mode that automatically increases the brightness in low light condition while optimizing the various noise points in the frame and intelligently captures multiple frames and improves image quality.

With other advanced features like Multi-Style Portrait and AI Face Beauty, the smartphone delivers a superior photography experience to users.

Whether you’re capturing the scenic beauty of the mountains, precious moments of a family get-together, or clicking snazzy selfies on a road trip with friends, the Y53s has your back at all times, producing pictures that you can keep and cherish for a lifetime.

Never-ending entertainment with powerful battery and processor

Y53s comes with a multitude of features bound to enhance entertainment experiences. It features a massive 8GB RAM + 4GB Extended RAM^ to help users do various tasks at ease without any lags or stutters.

Now, checking heavy PDF files, chatting with friends, and sending a reaction to mom’s WhatsApp message can all be done in multiple windows at the same time. The 128GB ROM + 1TB Memory Expansion allows users to store more apps, photographs, videos, and games.

The smartphone uses an optimization algorithm, which combines the RAM and ROM effectively for seamless multitasking. Additionally, the in-built G80 Gaming processor proves to be an absolute delight to gamers looking for a speedy and immersive high FPS gaming experience.

The smartphone boasts a massive 5000mAh battery that lasts all day and more! The 33W Flash Charge feature powers up the device quickly. With the all-new Y53s, all the content creators, professionals, students, and travellers on the go would not have to look for charging spots. Now is the time to live a life full of confidence, explore the world around you, and outshine!

Time to create and shine with your perfect playmate

The vivo Y53s is a youth-oriented, feature-rich and versatile smartphone, and is perfect in terms of its performance and customer aspired features. Designed to facilitate the lives of the youth and complement their personality, the smartphone is a must-buy for those looking for unhindered performance and elevated experiences.

