vivo’s Latest 5G Flagship Smartphone X60 Pro is Now Available For Sale in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th April, 2021) vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, announced the launch of the first-ever X-series smartphone, X60 Pro, in Pakistan. After successful pre-booking, the X60 Pro is now available for sale starting April 6, 2021 across country.

vivo X60 Pro marks as one of the inaugural vivo devices to be conceived in collaboration with ZEISS, a global leader in optics and optoelectronics.



Eric Kong, the CEO of vivo Pakistan commented, “As part of our high-end flagship X series, the vivo X60 Pro features an ultimate sleek design combined with the power of vivo-ZEISS co-engineered imaging system to deliver professional-grade mobile photography experience.

It has been tailored made for the customers especially budding photographers, content creators, etc. who aspire for a premium smartphone experience with top-notch camera technologies and performance.

With Gimbal Stabilization 2.0, the X60 Pro also delivers an ultra-clear and stable photography experience and can capture sharp, bright images even at night, thanks to its Extreme Night Vision 2.0, Superb Night Camera 2.0 and other intuitive camera features.”

Keeping the user-centricity in mind, vivo X60 Pro carries the values of professional photography and offers a multitude of features to create and capture perfect moments of life in various settings.



The new features incorporated in the X60 Pro camera system, such as Pixel Shift Ultra HD Imaging, HDR Super Night Portrait, Super Pano, AI Photography, and Cinematic Master, among others, offer a complete professional photography experience.



Decked with 4200mAh (TYP) battery and 33W FlashCharge technology, the device has 12GB Extended RAM +256GB ROM and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870.

Price & Availability

vivo X60 Pro is available for purchase across Pakistan in two variants of Blue and Black colours inspired by nature at Rs 129,999 only.

On the purchase of vivo X60 Pro, customers can also claim their VIP Experience Card and Free Goodies Box.

vivo offers one-year warranty for X60 Pro along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories.

vivo X60 Pro is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).