vivo’s Latest Color Changing V23 5G NowAvailable for Sale in Pakistan

The newest addition to vivo’s V series,V23 5G,is creating hype in the smartphone camera industry vivo, a leader in the global smartphone industry, has recently launched its newest addition to the much renowned V series. vivo has announced the availability ofV23 5G for sale starting February 22, 2022. This device offers its users a dual front camera setup with 50MP AF Portrait Selfie and 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera for a superior selfie experience.

ISLAMABAD, ( UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) The high resolution 50MP AF Portrait Selfie camera features the latest ISOCELL 3.0 technology that increases light sensitivity to deliver perfect images even in low light conditions. This front camera provides users with Eye Autofocus that enables the subject to be the centre of attention. The 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera in the front on the other hand achieves a 105° wide angle field of view for perfect group portraits. The front camera also flaunts the AI Extreme Night Portrait mode that supports night life photography by reducing noise and improving the image quality through machine learning.

The vivo V23 5Gis equipped with a triple camera setup on rear including a 64MP GW1 Super-Sensing Camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro camera. Users can click high resolution shots of natural landscapes with this camera. Super clear picture quality is further enhanced with the Bokeh Flare Portrait feature for both front and rear cameras.

The device is built with the Metal Flat Frame and the trendy Color Changing Fluorite AG Design that is a result of vivo's two yearlongresearch. This futuristic design comes with the high standard specifications of 12GB RAM in addition to the 4GB Extended RAM 2.0 and a 256GB ROM.

Furthermore, it is equipped with a 4200mAh battery and 44W FlashCharge that powers the smartphone faster. Moreover, vivo’s exclusive Funtouch OS 12 goes hand in hand with these specifications for an optimumexperience.

Price and Availability

Available in two color variants of Stardust Black and Sunshine Gold, the all new vivo V23 5G in 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM can now be purchased across Pakistan at the price of Rs. 89,999 only.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for V23 5G along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories.

vivo V23 5G is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company’s core values, which include Benfen*, design-driven value, user-orientation, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of 10 R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi’an, Taipei, Tokyo and San Diego, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up seven production bases (including brand-authorized manufacturing centers), across China, South- and Southeast Asia, and more regions, with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.

*“Benfen” is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo’s mission to create value for society.