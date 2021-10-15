UrduPoint.com

Vivo's Latest Flagship Smartphone, X70 Pro Is Set To Launch In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 05:39 PM

vivo's Latest Flagship Smartphone, X70 Pro Is Set to Launch in Pakistan

Vivo is ready to showcase the excellence of its X Series with X70 Pro

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021) vivo, a leading global technology brand, has officially confirmed the launch of its high-end flagship smartphone, the X70 Pro, on 18th October 2021.

The phone is a culmination of a strategic partnership between vivo and ZEISS to create a vivo ZEISS Co-engineered Imaging System that reinvents mobile photography, bringing it up to professional standards.
vivo, to create a new hegemony of smartphone photography, teamed up with ZEISS late last year and released their flagship X series smartphones.

The upcoming launch of the X70 Pro continues the legacy of this partnership, with the device also equipped with ZEISS technology, namely - ZEISS T* Coating. All camera lenses on the X70 Pro have certified compliance to ZEISS T* Coating, reproducing everything you shoot crystal clearly and brilliantly with true color.


Furthermore, to upend the standards of mobile photography even more, X70 Pro has an exclusive feature, the Ultra-sensing Gimbal Camera.

This feature is a one-of-a-kind technology that will allow users to capture seamless video without any motion jerk, even in low light. It would help the smartphone zoom further without loss in quality and deliver superior Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for a super steady camera experience even while running, playing a sport, or shooting on uneven surfaces.
X70 Pro sets a new standard in photography for the industry by providing professional-level photography features that are better than a DSLR.

For photography enthusiasts, this phone is set to create wonders.

Related Topics

Technology Mobile Superior October All Industry

Recent Stories

China-Pakistan Higher Education Research Institute ..

China-Pakistan Higher Education Research Institute launched

12 minutes ago
 The Ground breaking Infinix Zero X Series is avail ..

The Ground breaking Infinix Zero X Series is available for sale Nationwide

40 minutes ago
 Fiji repatriates 46,000 nationals from overseas am ..

Fiji repatriates 46,000 nationals from overseas amid pandemic

8 minutes ago
 Digital economy promotes high-quality development

Digital economy promotes high-quality development

8 minutes ago
 Japanese gov't retain overall view of economy but ..

Japanese gov't retain overall view of economy but downgrades assessment of expor ..

8 minutes ago
 OSCE Praises Russia's Efforts to Fight Human Traff ..

OSCE Praises Russia's Efforts to Fight Human Trafficking

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.